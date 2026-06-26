The World Cup Is Bringing North America Together. MADD Canada and MADD Are Uniting to Keep Fans Safe.

Organizations unite across North America to promote sober driving throughout the world's biggest sporting event

OAKVILLE, ON and IRVING, Texas, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As FIFA World Cup excitement sweeps across North America, MADD Canada and MADD are standing together with a message that rises above borders, rivalries, and team loyalties: celebrate responsibly and never drive impaired.

With matches hosted across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, millions of fans are gathering at stadiums, bars, and watch parties to cheer on their favorite teams, often with alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. The two organizations are urging everyone to make a plan before going out, including designating a sober driver, using rideshare or public transportation, and looking out for one another to prevent impaired driving.

The call to action comes as impaired driving crashes continue to claim lives and injure thousands of people on both sides of the border each year. In Canada, Transport Canada estimates that 25% of drivers in fatal crashes were impaired in 2024. In the United States, 30% of all traffic fatalities in 2024 involved an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). These tragedies are entirely preventable when people plan ahead and choose a sober ride home.

"This sport has an incredible ability to unite people across borders, languages, and cultures," Stacey D. Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of MADD. "As we welcome visitors to North America for the FIFA World Cup, we also share a collective responsibility to protect one another on our roadways. Every fan deserves to celebrate safely and make it home to the people they love."

Alcohol, cannabis, and other impairing substances all affect a person's ability to drive safely, making advance planning critical during major celebrations and sporting events.

"The World Cup is creating extraordinary moments across our continent, and we want those moments to end with everyone arriving home safely," Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada's National President said. "From Vancouver to Dallas, Toronto to Los Angeles, our message is the same: make a plan before you celebrate. Impaired driving has no place in the world's game, and together we can show that North America leads not only in hospitality, but in protecting lives."

While teams may compete on the field, road safety is a shared responsibility across fans, venues, and local businesses. As host cities welcome fans with extended bar and restaurant hours during the tournament, MADD Canada and MADD are reminding fans that safety should always be part of the game plan.

"It doesn't matter if it's before kickoff, after the final whistle, or at 3 o'clock in the morning—our message remains the same," said Stewart. "If you're impaired, don't get behind the wheel. Plan ahead, use a sober driver, call a rideshare, or take public transportation. One decision can save a life."

Because while the world may be watching the game, the people who love you are waiting for you to get home.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 51%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims and survivors, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca. Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)