MADD Shares Lifesaving Tips to Help Drivers Stay Safe Ahead of July 4ᵗʰ Weekend

Impaired driving remains a leading threat during Independence Day celebrations nationwide

IRVING, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks, road trips, and time on the water, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is urging everyone to plan ahead and never drive impaired. The July 4th holiday period consistently ranks among the deadliest times of year for impaired driving crashes. As part of its Safe Summer campaign, MADD is urging everyone to be responsible during their summer celebrations, whether on the road or on the water.

From 2020 to 2024, drunk drivers accounted for one in four traffic deaths during the 4th of July holiday period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Fourth of July festivities also often coincide with an increase in fatal boating crashes. Alcohol remains the leading contributing factor in these incidents, responsible for 20% of all boating fatalities in 2024 according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Independence Day is a moment for Americans to come together in celebration, reflection, and gratitude," said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "As communities across the country gather for July Fourth, MADD urges everyone to protect what matters most by planning ahead for a safe ride home. Impaired driving is preventable, and every choice to designate a sober driver, use rideshare, take public transportation, or stay where you are helps ensure this holiday is remembered for celebration, not tragedy."

Safety Tips for Celebrating Independence Day

MADD's "Safe Summer" campaign encourages safety and increased awareness efforts surrounding 4th of July activities and urges everyone to:

Plan ahead for a sober ride home before celebrations begin.





If you're including alcohol as part of your celebration, plan to have a party ashore at the dock, in a picnic area, at a boating club, or in your backyard. Choose a location where you'll have time between the fun and getting back into your car or boat.





Speak up and take keys away if someone attempts to drive impaired.





Choose a designated sober driver or use rideshare or public transportation.





Never drive a car, boat, jet ski, ATV, or golf cart while impaired.





The dangers of BUI are real. Many recreational boaters forget that a boat is a vehicle - and that safe operation is a legal and personal responsibility.





Intoxicated passengers are also at risk of injury and falling overboard, so having no alcohol aboard your boat is the safest way to enjoy the water.





If you dock somewhere for lunch or dinner and drink alcohol with your meal, wait a reasonable time (estimated at a minimum of an hour per drink) before operating your boat.





Do not use e-bikes and e-scooters if you're under the influence of alcohol or other drugs; use public transit or a rideshare service instead.

As Memorial Day begins the unofficial start of summer, Responsibility.org's campaign, "Responsibility Starts Here, There, and Everywhere," serves a nationwide reminder that everyone plays a role in preventing drunk driving and ensuring the safety of our roads. Summer also marks a time when teens gain more independence behind the wheel. To encourage safer choices behind the wheel, AAA is urging drivers to commit to "100 Days of Safe Driving" between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Teen Drivers Face Greater Risks During Summer Months

According to AAA, in 2024 alone, 2,636 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver, with one-third of those deaths, 825, occurring in the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

MADD encourages parents and caregivers to talk with teens early and often about making safe choices behind the wheel. The Power of Parents Handbook offers practical tools to guide these conversations and help teens stay safe.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 51%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)