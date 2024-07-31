As Summer Arrives, Americans Seize the Opportunity to Ramp Up Their Sexual Activity

Ysos, a dating app, helps non-monogamous folks find partners.

SAO PAULO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer arrives in the United States, the temperature isn't the only thing heating up. Americans' sexual behavior adjusts to the rhythm of the high temperatures, turning summer into a season of greater freedom and romantic adventures.

Scientific studies suggest that high temperatures can indeed increase human libido. According to sexologist Tamara Zanotelli, heat can influence the release of certain hormones in the body, such as testosterone, which is linked to our sex drive. "Moreover, sunlight exposure raises vitamin D levels, which plays a crucial role in the production of sexual hormones," she explains.

Zanotelli adds that during summer, people tend to feel more relaxed and open to new experiences. "The warm weather encourages outdoor activities, pool parties, and casual encounters, creating a perfect setting for flirting and spontaneous connections."

For Mayumi Sato, CMO of Ysos, a dating app catering to non-monogamous people, summer offers an ideal opportunity to explore a more sensual side. "Swingers' parties are perfect places to meet new people and have fun," she suggests. "This is where apps like Ysos come into play. We connect individuals who frequent these parties, easing encounters among open-minded people ready for new adventures."

Tips for using Ysos and scoring amazing dates in the summer:

Be Sociable: Introduce yourself in a friendly and open manner. Summer is a time for relaxation, so don't hesitate to start conversations.



Plan Outdoor Dates: Suggest a park walk, a picnic, or invite someone for ice cream. Not every date needs to be at a bar!



Respect Limits: Casual encounters are common in summer, but always remember to respect personal boundaries and prioritize safety.

Ysos is an app that allows fans of an open sex life to find the third element for a threesome. Launched in 2018 by Sexlog, the largest adult social network in Latin America, the platform is available throughout the United States for Android and iOS and can be downloaded from the Play Store and the App Store.

