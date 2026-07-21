As Summer Water Use Peaks, Northwest Washington Leak-Detection Expert Helps Conserve Water Across the Region

Action Leak Detection pinpoints hidden underground, slab, and pool water leaks in about two hours, with no digging, across King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties.

LYNDEN, Wash., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Washington heads into the hottest stretch of the year for water use, a Lynden-based specialist warns that some of the region's biggest water waste is happening where no one can see it: underground.

Isaac White of Action Leak Detection uses acoustic listening equipment to pinpoint a hidden underground water leak at a home in Marysville, Washington, with no digging required.

A typical leak Action Leak Detection is called to runs about a tenth of a gallon a minute. That is roughly 144 gallons a day, and left unfound, more than 50,000 gallons a year at a single home, far more on a farm or irrigated field. Often the owner has no idea until the water bill spikes or a wet spot appears, and that wet spot can surface yards from the actual leak. In summer, when irrigation, sprinklers, and pools run hardest, those undetected leaks cause the biggest losses of the year.

Action Leak Detection, founded by Isaac White, finds those leaks without tearing up the property. Using acoustic listening equipment, infrared thermal imaging, tracer gas, and ground-penetrating radar, it pinpoints the source of most residential leaks in about two hours, with no excavation, no breaking concrete, and no guesswork.

"Every leak we find is water saved," said White. "People think of a leak as a plumbing problem, but out here it's also a conservation problem. A slow underground leak can waste tens of thousands of gallons before anyone notices. Finding it fast protects the homeowner's wallet and a resource the Northwest doesn't take for granted."

White started the company in 2023 after a leak at his mother's home cost her thousands of dollars, and after he spent weeks chasing a 3,000-gallon-a-day leak on his own property that no contractor could locate. With a background in commercial and residential plumbing, he built Action Leak Detection around a single idea: pinpoint the leak precisely, so the repair stays small instead of a torn-up yard, a cracked slab, or a five-figure bill.

That focus has earned the company more than 300 five-star Google reviews, Better Business Bureau accreditation, and a reputation for precision and honesty. Isaac White is still the owner, and the technician who shows up at the door.

Services include underground water leak detection, concrete slab leak detection, pool leak detection (with no draining or breaking concrete), irrigation and sprinkler leak detection, and private water-line and plastic-pipe locating, including for farms and irrigated fields. After finding a leak, it documents the location and connects the customer with trusted local plumbers and contractors.

White's advice for summer: watch for a spinning water meter, a jump in the water bill, wet spots in the yard, or a drop in water pressure, and act quickly. "Before you call a plumber, call us first," he said. "If you dig in the wrong place, that's the expensive mistake. Find it first, then fix it."

Action Leak Detection answers calls 24/7 and locates most leaks the same day. It serves King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties, along with Whidbey, Lopez, and the San Juan Islands.

About Action Leak Detection Action Leak Detection provides non-invasive underground, slab, pool, and irrigation leak detection across greater Puget Sound and Northwest Washington. Founded in 2023 by Isaac White, who had already spent years finding leaks as a fully licensed plumber, the company pinpoints hidden water leaks in about two hours without digging, saving property owners from costly damage and wasted water. Learn more at actionleak.com.

Media Contact

Isaac White

Action Leak Detection

(360) 922-8829

[email protected]

https://actionleak.com

SOURCE Action Leak Detection