As tariffs drive up costs, Cavela AI secures $6.6M to help e-commerce brands pivot production fast

Traditional product sourcing is broken

Finding a reliable supplier can take more than six months and thousands of hours of manual work. Brands must draft detailed product specifications, search manufacturer directories full of middlemen and low-quality factories, and exchange hundreds of messages across WhatsApp, WeChat, and email just to obtain basic price quotes. Samples and orders often fail to meet requirements, leaving brands to arrange third-party on-site inspections abroad and manage freight forwarding from factory to warehouse. Unlike large brands like Uniqlo and H&M, e-commerce brands typically have no dedicated procurement teams. As a result, sourcing takes longer, costs more, and many end up overpaying suppliers that deliver poor quality.

How Cavela uses AI to source physical products

Cavela uses AI agents, a proprietary database of 200,000+ vetted suppliers, and human sourcing experts to handle the entire procurement process. First, an AI agent turns a brand's product specifications into a complete product brief, and matches those details against Cavela's supplier network — which includes factories behind Carhartt, Ralph Lauren, Patagonia — to identify the best-fit manufacturers. Then, AI agents, partnering with Cavela's human sourcing experts, coordinate with manufacturers to handle everything from collecting quotes to warehouse delivery. Cavela handles on-site QA that verifies quality of samples and purchase orders, and has optimized freight-forwarding to handle shipments. Cavela removes thousands of hours spent on sourcing, while finding higher quality factories at production costs that are often 35%+ lower.

Tariffs have exposed a fragile system

Tariffs have further exposed the cracks in global manufacturing. As costs rise, brands risk going out of business unless they can quickly pivot their supply chains. Yet sparse information, opaque pricing, and time-consuming, manual workflows make it nearly impossible to shift production — whether back to the United States or to alternative regions abroad. Cavela manages the entire sourcing process end-to-end — from product definition and quoting to sampling, QA, production, and final delivery to warehouse — making it fast and effortless for brands to establish new, tariff-resilient supply chains and spin up new product lines. "We were told there were only two manufacturers who could make our product. Cavela found us three times as many options" Anastasia Alt, Founder of Yana. "Tariffs have put e-commerce in an existential crisis. Cavela makes premium manufacturing accessible to all brands," said Ross Fubini, XYZ Venture Capital. "This is the only team we've seen that combines a deep understanding of global manufacturing and AI to solve this problem".

Cavela is the other side of Shopify

Shopify made it easy for anyone to sell products online — but before you can sell, you have to make. Until now, this part of the process remained entirely manual. Cavela fills a crucial gap in the e-commerce chain by automating the last offline process: manufacturing. It represents the next evolution of e-commerce infrastructure. Platforms like Shopify digitized storefronts, but production itself has remained slow, manual, and fragmented. Cavela brings that missing layer online, giving brands instant access to global manufacturing with the same ease as launching an online store. "Our unit costs are actually lower now than they were before tariffs" Jordan Beaman, Founder of Western Welder Outfitting. "If they had beat our pricing by 10–15% that would have been good. They beat it by 65%. Having sourcing, communication and pricing all together makes it easy for record keeping and reference. It's a game changer" Lindsay Barto, Founder of The Longhairs (from Shark Tank).

Cavela is now available globally

Cavela is now widely available for growing e-commerce brands. Companies can get quotes, compare suppliers within days, test samples, and place bulk orders all in one place. Get started at Cavela.com

About Cavela

Cavela manages the sourcing process from quote to delivery. By combining AI with on-the-ground expertise, the company helps brands access premium suppliers worldwide, cut thousands of hours of sourcing time, and reduce production costs by an average of 35%. Cavela is based in San Francisco, CA.

Press Contact

Malini Srikrishna ([email protected])

