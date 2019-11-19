As Tech Impact's Free ITWorks Program Graduates 500+ Skilled IT Workers Nationwide, Lives and Communities Change for the Better

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In December, Tech Impact, a nonprofit that empowers communities and nonprofits to use technology to better serve our world, will graduate its 40th ITWorks workforce development class. To date, the organization has graduated more than 500 students nationwide and is on track to reach 1,000 graduates before 2024. Overall, the program has an 87 percent graduation rate, and more than 80 percent of graduates nationwide secure IT jobs within six months, helping to provide local businesses with needed tech talent.

ITWorks is a free 16-week program that prepares young adults (ages 18-26) who have a high school diploma or equivalent but no bachelor's degree for entry-level IT careers. In classes offered in Philadelphia, Wilmington, DE and Las Vegas, students complete the Cisco IT Essentials curriculum and earn at least one industry-recognized certification, with the majority earning two. Students also receive 100+ hours of soft skills training, are assigned a volunteer mentor, and complete a minimum of a five-week internship.

"Being a part of the program has encouraged me and built my confidence as a technology professional," said Lea, a graduate of the ITWorks Spring 2019 class in Philadelphia, who landed a full-time help desk job with a major insurance company after she completed the program. "I proudly earned my spot in a male-dominated and competitive field, and I will continue to learn new information, as well as computer languages. I no longer see a glass ceiling, but a door that ITWorks will help me open."

Since its inception in 2010, the program has received ample support from the business community. The Pennsylvania and Delaware programs have engaged more than 1,200 volunteers representing over 225 organizations. These volunteers have donated more than 12,500 hours of professional development and mentoring support to students. Additionally, nearly 90 area organizations have hosted ITWorks students as interns, and over 110 companies have hired ITWorks graduates at an average starting salary of $35,000-$40,000 per year, giving a diverse group of young adults better-paying jobs and brighter futures.

"As a mentor for ITWorks students, I've been impressed with the program's impact on young adults' lives to help them transition to a new career and elevate ambitions," said a Lenovo volunteer. "This opportunity enhances students' goals and self-image, ultimately enabling contributions to their local communities as great IT professionals and citizens. The ITWorks program offers a rigorous IT curriculum, professional development training and career management, enriching the entire community."

"ITWorks is the longest running, most successful free IT credentialing program in the Philadelphia area, with 100% employment for our Spring 2019 class and nearly 90% for Wilmington-area graduates," said Patrick Callihan, Executive Director, Tech Impact. "We're so proud of our students for making the commitment, and we are incredibly grateful to all of the volunteers who make their success possible. Together, we're using technology to help our communities thrive and change the world for the better."

To apply for the ITWorks program, learn about opportunities to volunteer or donate to support Tech Impact's work, please visit us here.

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a nonprofit on a mission to empower communities and nonprofits to use technology to better serve the world. The organization is a leading provider of technology education and solutions for nonprofits and operates award-winning IT and customer experience training programs designed to help young adults launch their careers. Tech Impact offers a comprehensive suite of technology services that includes managed IT support, data and strategy services, telecommunications, and cloud computing integration and support. In 2018, it expanded its education and outreach capabilities by merging with Idealware, an authoritative source for independent, thoroughly researched technology resources for the social sector. Tech Impact's ITWorks and CXWorks training programs have graduated hundreds of young adults with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to start their careers in the technology and customer experience industries. The organization also operates Punchcode, a coding bootcamp based in Las Vegas, NV.

