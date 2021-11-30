As Technology Costs Fall & Efficiencies Increase, Solar Expected to Become a Primary Source of New Electrical Capacity in U.S.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - A growing number of landlords and property owners have been installing solar energy systems on rooftops, open land, and canopy-style carports at commercial properties of all kinds. These investments reduce operating costs, promote sustainability, and boost returns on investment. As solar power technology continues to improve with each advancement, the USE of those technologies is also creating a surge in property owners earning new revenues by becoming a host site for solar farms. The positive impact of solar energy on commercial properties continues to expand. As technology costs have fallen and efficiencies have increased, providing more energy output per square foot, solar has become one of the primary sources of new electrical capacity installed across the United States. An article in Commercial Property Executive, quoting Con Edision Clean Energy Businesses executives, said: "Beyond asset-by-asset investment in solar, commercial real estate owners in a growing number of states can realize even greater savings and efficiency by participating in an increasingly popular program—community solar… under a community solar approach, if your commercial property can host more solar-based electricity than your property requires, the additional energy produced can be sold for the benefit of the surrounding community. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL).

The article continued: "Community solar also delivers community relations benefits by serving as a quiet, clean source of sustainable energy for the local area. Landlords benefit from lower cost energy while positively contributing to the local community by extending the opportunity for lower cost energy to nearby energy users, who become subscribers to the solar energy output. The number of subscribers who can be served varies based on the size of the system and from state to state based upon community solar qualification guidance. As host, you don't need to be a participating subscriber although most hosts choose to subscribe to capture the benefit of lower electricity pricing. In addition to the revenues earned by serving as the host of a community solar project, the property owner can realize additional savings in energy costs by participating as a subscriber to the energy output of the project. Thanks to the progressive regulatory policies, falling equipment costs, and advancing technology, community solar can offer exciting and financially attractive opportunities for commercial property owners while building a more sustainable world."

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS - Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Engages In Recent Debt Reduction Activities - Within Lat Week Company Repaid Two Convertible promissory Notes in Excess of $138k; Reduces Corporate Debt - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it has settled and repaid a 2nd Convertible Promissory Note in favor of Geneva Roth for $69,425.86. This was the 2nd such transaction within the past week.

The said Holder was entitled to principal, interest, and a prepayment fee along with certain rights. The principal amount, and such other related amounts were settled, amounting to a total of approximately $69,676.20.

A letter from Geneve Roth to the Company dated November 16, 2021, said that "…as of tomorrow, November 17, 2021 the prepayment amount of the Convertible Promissory Note of GREEN STREAM HOLDINGS INC. in favor of GENEVA ROTH REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. dated June 1, 2021 is $69,425.86.

The Company initiated and made the payment of $69, 676.20 as full and final payment of the Promissory Note on November 17, 2021. Accordingly, the parties have no further rights or obligations as to each other as to such debt, and the Registrant will have no obligations to issue securities to Geneva Roth as to such debt.

The Company had previously, on November 4/5, 2021, initiated and made the payment of $69,676.20 as full and final payment of the first Promissory Note.

CEO James DiPrima said: "In the first of more to come, we recently announced that entered into a project for a 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV Solar Farm system In Greece, NY, which should generate recuring revenues for the company as we complete this project and the reduction of debt is another good step in that direction." CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/





SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced the launch of its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) solution, enabling SunVault™ energy storage customers to get paid for allowing the utility to use stored energy during peak demand and contribute to a more stable power grid in their community.

During hours of peak energy demand, like a hot summer day when many air conditioning units turn on at the same time, utilities need additional resources to meet increased demand and simultaneous energy needs. VPPs can enable utilities to extract this energy from efficient, renewable energy resources like distributed solar and energy storage and disperse it among all grid-connected customers to create a more stable and sustainable source of power.

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) recently announced that it has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for 600 MW ISTS connected solar power projects with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), under its 4 GW manufacturing linked projects, which will supply power for 25 years at a fixed tariff of INR 2.54 (~US 3.4 cents) per kWh. The projects will be constructed in Rajasthan, the highest solar insolation state in India, for which connectivity approval is in place and land is fully identified and is under acquisition. The commissioning timeline for the projects as per the agreement is Q3 FY 2024.

Speaking on this occasion, Ranjit Gupta, MD and CEO, Azure Power said, "Continuing on our communication regarding our progress with SECI on the 4 GW manufacturing linked projects, we are happy to announce the signing of our first PPAs for 600 MW capacity. This is a significant milestone, given the long wait. With things now falling into place, we are on our way to see our 4 GW pipeline turn into contracted capacity and help us realise significant value accretion for our stakeholders. We understand SECI is progressing to tie up Power Sale Agreements for further capacity in the tender and we expect to sign PPAs when the corresponding PSAs are in place. We remain committed to our policy to only take on contracts that create shareholder value and earn returns above our cost of capital"

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, recently announced that Enphase microinverter-based solar systems are becoming increasingly preferred for commercial installations by government and community organizations in Australia seeking to offset daytime electricity costs and make progress towards net zero goals.

Wollongong City Council in New South Wales recently deployed a total of 549 Enphase IQ™7A microinverter-based solar panels totalling 220 kW on the Council's multi-story Stewart Street car park. The installation is expected to reduce the adjacent 6 Star Green Star-rated Administration building's electricity costs by as much as one quarter annually.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, and Emeren, a London, United Kingdom-based project developer specialized in the development of renewable energy power plants in Europe and other international markets, recently announced the launch of a 7 MW ground-mounted solar project, jointly developed by the two companies in southern Italy.

This project falls within the framework of the partnership agreement announced by ReneSola Power and Emeren on July 30, 2021, under which the two companies expect to develop projects in a broad range of sizes across Italy, with a target of reaching 110 MW shovel-ready projects by 2022.

"With the launch of this project, our partnership with Emeren is off to a great start," commented Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region. "At Renesola Power, we are focused on accelerating solar development in Europe, and together with Emeren, we continue to expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, driving growth in the region."

