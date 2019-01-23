As Temperatures Plunge, Dominion Energy Ohio Offers Important Winter Safety, Service, Conservation Tips

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dominion Energy Ohio's service area braces for potentially record-setting low temperatures, the company reminds customers of important safety and service information, along with conservation tips for use during extremely cold weather conditions.

"We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure both system reliability and the safety of our customers and employees," said Jim Eck, vice president and general manager, Dominion Energy Ohio & West Virginia Distribution.

"As always, we want all of our customers to be safe and careful during this extremely cold weather," Eck said. "Customer safety, as well as the safety of our employees, is our highest priority during this extreme cold weather. Dominion Energy Ohio asks all customers to voluntarily turn down their thermostats and to lower the setting on their water heaters, if they can do so safely, and for businesses to reduce the use of natural gas for manufacturing or processing, if practicable. Continuing these conservation efforts through this Friday will help keep natural gas supplies flowing to all our Ohio customers."

Safety/Emergency Service: Customers should know Dominion Energy Ohio provides 24-hour emergency service every day. The company considers it an emergency if customers smell an odor of gas or if none of their natural gas appliances are working. If customers smell a natural gas odor inside a house or building, they should leave the premises immediately and call Dominion Energy Ohio's 24-hour emergency service from a neighbor's house, toll-free, at 1-877-542-2630. Customers should also call the company if they experience any service interruptions.

Conservation: With extremely cold temperatures, Dominion Energy Ohio urges all customers to take prudent conservation measures, which could include temporarily reducing thermostat or water heating temperature settings. The company recommends that customers use simple conservation techniques to maintain comfort and safety, such as insulating homes and weather-stripping doors and windows. Customers also can block off drafts at the bottoms of doors with a rolled-up throw rug or towel. For additional conservation idea, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/home-and-small-business/ways-to-save/energy-saving-tips .

Energy Assistance: Colder weather can lead to higher natural gas bills. Dominion Energy Ohio strongly urges customers who believe they will not be able to maintain regular payments or service to contact the company immediately, at 1-800-362-7557 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, to inquire about energy assistance programs and payment options.

Sufficient, Reliable Energy Supplies: Dominion Energy Ohio is served by multiple interstate pipelines and has the benefit of Ohio natural gas production and underground gas storage that will play a key role in maintaining gas deliveries to customers over the upcoming period. As with any gas utility system, there may be isolated areas where the company may experience lower operating pressures, and we are preparing to address those situations if they arise.

About Dominion Energy: Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with about $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. As one of the nation's leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 60 percent by 2030. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to community causes. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy Ohio

