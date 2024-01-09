As The Choice of 400 Million Families, SKYWORTH Brings High-tech Outdoor Clarus TV to CES 2024

News provided by

SKYWORTH

09 Jan, 2024, 23:10 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the esteemed "Choice of 400 Million Families," SKYWORTH, a pioneering brand in technological home appliances, dazzles CES 2024 with its cutting-edge innovations. With over 30 years of technological leadership and unwavering quality, SKYWORTH continues to prioritize user experience in its products.

Showcasing an extensive range of product lines, including TV, energy storage, projectors, appliances, and more, SKYWORTH highlights its unique strengths in innovation, product identity, smart manufacturing, and customer service.

Continue Reading
As The Choice of 400 Million Families，SKYWORTH Brings High-tech Outdoor Clarus TV to CES 2024
As The Choice of 400 Million Families，SKYWORTH Brings High-tech Outdoor Clarus TV to CES 2024

A standout within this impressive lineup is the recently launched SKYWORTH Clarus S1 4K UHD Full Sun Outdoor Mini-LED TV and the upcoming SKYWORTH PS1 Partial Sun, both feature Google TV for seamless streaming. These outdoor marvels redefine the entertainment experience with unmatched vision, audio, and protection tailored for full or partial sun outdoor environments.

The Clarus S1 boasts a remarkable 3000-nit Mini-LED with 1,400+ backlights, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and an ambient light sensor, ensuring an ultimate viewing experience with auto-balanced brightness and color temperature in any outdoor condition. Engineered with top-performing IP66-rated dust and weather protection, an IK10-rated impact-resistant glass panel, and a wide operating temperature range, the Clarus S1 conquers outdoor elements. The anti-glare screen display ensures crystal-clear visuals, perfect for sunny outdoor settings. Complementing the visual experience, the included 100W soundbar delivers powerful, immersive sound, transforming your outdoor space into a cinematic haven.

The upcoming PS1 Partial Sun offers a stunning viewing experience with its 4K UHD, 1200-nit QLED screen, providing crystal-clear images at four times the resolution of full HD. Specifically designed for partially sunny outdoor areas like patios and decks, it boasts an IP55 rating, ensuring durability against UV rays, rain, snow, dirt, dust, insects, and humidity. The PS1 Partial Sun includes an outdoor soundbar that delivers an immersive entertainment experience.

SKYWORTH's impactful presence at CES 2024 reflects its strategic ambition for a new chapter in global expansion. Leveraging its strengths and aspires to become a world industrial leader with an integrated approach to market share, portfolio, smart technology, and sustainability. Dedicated to creating an extreme user experience for consumers worldwide, SKYWORTH solidifies its position as the preferred choice for 400 million families.

SOURCE SKYWORTH

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.