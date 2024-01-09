As The Choice of 400 Million Families, SKYWORTH Brings High-tech Outdoor Clarus TV to CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the esteemed "Choice of 400 Million Families," SKYWORTH, a pioneering brand in technological home appliances, dazzles CES 2024 with its cutting-edge innovations. With over 30 years of technological leadership and unwavering quality, SKYWORTH continues to prioritize user experience in its products.

Showcasing an extensive range of product lines, including TV, energy storage, projectors, appliances, and more, SKYWORTH highlights its unique strengths in innovation, product identity, smart manufacturing, and customer service.

A standout within this impressive lineup is the recently launched SKYWORTH Clarus S1 4K UHD Full Sun Outdoor Mini-LED TV and the upcoming SKYWORTH PS1 Partial Sun, both feature Google TV for seamless streaming. These outdoor marvels redefine the entertainment experience with unmatched vision, audio, and protection tailored for full or partial sun outdoor environments.

The Clarus S1 boasts a remarkable 3000-nit Mini-LED with 1,400+ backlights, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and an ambient light sensor, ensuring an ultimate viewing experience with auto-balanced brightness and color temperature in any outdoor condition. Engineered with top-performing IP66-rated dust and weather protection, an IK10-rated impact-resistant glass panel, and a wide operating temperature range, the Clarus S1 conquers outdoor elements. The anti-glare screen display ensures crystal-clear visuals, perfect for sunny outdoor settings. Complementing the visual experience, the included 100W soundbar delivers powerful, immersive sound, transforming your outdoor space into a cinematic haven.

The upcoming PS1 Partial Sun offers a stunning viewing experience with its 4K UHD, 1200-nit QLED screen, providing crystal-clear images at four times the resolution of full HD. Specifically designed for partially sunny outdoor areas like patios and decks, it boasts an IP55 rating, ensuring durability against UV rays, rain, snow, dirt, dust, insects, and humidity. The PS1 Partial Sun includes an outdoor soundbar that delivers an immersive entertainment experience.

SKYWORTH's impactful presence at CES 2024 reflects its strategic ambition for a new chapter in global expansion. Leveraging its strengths and aspires to become a world industrial leader with an integrated approach to market share, portfolio, smart technology, and sustainability. Dedicated to creating an extreme user experience for consumers worldwide, SKYWORTH solidifies its position as the preferred choice for 400 million families.

