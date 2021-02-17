As the Country Faces a Pandemic-Induced Crisis in Mental Health, Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center Expands Access to Much Needed Care

CALVERTON, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research announces that it is now an in-network provider with United Behavioral Health (UBH) for inpatient stabilization (detoxification), inpatient rehabilitation and residential (extended stay). With UBH approval, Wellbridge is able to provide additional access to patients and families seeking treatment for substance use disorders (SUDs).

Wellbridge was founded on the mission to provide people suffering from addiction access to the most scientifically advanced addiction treatment. The purpose-built, 96-acre campus opened Monday, May 18, 2020 in Calverton, Long Island, approximately 70 miles from New York City. In partnership with Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider, and NY-based real estate firm, Engel Burman, Wellbridge sets a new standard of care that incorporates the latest addiction research into the most innovative treatments, an addiction-recovery learning lab, and a community education program.

"We are facing a critical time as the pandemic has drastically amplified another ongoing pandemic – addiction," says Harshal Kirane, MD, Medical Director of Wellbridge. "While emerging vaccines will reduce the threat of the COVID-19 virus, the continuous increase of substance use will have a much more long-lasting and deadly effect. Because of COVID, more individuals are developing addictive behaviors – even overdosing – and our communities need help. We opened Wellbridge last spring, shortly after the COVID pandemic started, to address this urgent need, and with the addition of UBH, even more people will have access to the highest standards of clinical care, subscriber resources and customer service."

"We have a longstanding issue of poor access to evidence-based addiction services and it is time for innovative solutions," says Manish Sapra, MD, Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services at Northwell Health. "The COVID-19 pandemic has not only led to isolation, loneliness, and unemployment, but unfortunately has also created even more barriers to access usual treatment. As a result, the incidence of substance use has increased and this is a worrisome trend. Our partnership with Wellbridge addresses this urgent need during the pandemic, and with this additional coverage option, we can direct more people to the help they deserve."

Wellbridge also currently accepts Cigna. For those not covered by UBH or Cigna, Wellbridge helps individuals access all of their available out-of-network benefits from any insurance or employee assistance plan they may have.

Wellbridge is currently accepting patients for treatment and can be toured by private appointment. For more information, or to set up a visit, please call 877-935-5274 or visit wellbridge.org .

About Wellbridge

Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center is committed to helping every person affected by addiction achieve long-lasting recovery, as well as provide their families with the skills and support they may need. By integrating research, clinical care, and community education in a safe and supportive environment, Wellbridge is accelerating the integration of new discoveries into advanced addiction care, which will be shared with addiction professionals worldwide. As an epicenter for the study and treatment of addiction, Wellbridge is focused on advancing the scientific and medical understanding of addiction and incorporating research and treatment into one setting for quality care and improved outcomes. Wellbridge is a joint venture between Northwell Health, Engel Burman and co-founder and CEO, Andrew Drazan. For more information, visit wellbridge.org .

