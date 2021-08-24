As the Deadly COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreads, State Agencies, School Districts, and Major Hospital Groups Turn to Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) Totes and Chemical Reactions to Maintain Refrigerated and Frozen Temperatures

HIALEAH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Americans seek vaccination against COVID-19, or prepare for their booster vaccine, state agencies, school districts, and hospital groups depend on TCP's transport solutions now more than ever.

With 129,000 new COVID-19 infections per day—a 700% increase from the beginning of July 2021—protection from the novel coronavirus has become vital. Therefore, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all Americans get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if they've had the virus previously.

Thermal Custom Packaging solutions for transporting and maintaining COVID Vaccines, Biological Pharmaceuticals, Blood Specimens, Allografts and Tissues without dry ice or ice and maintaining -21 centigrade or 2-8 centigrade TCP lightweight Totes for transporting COVID vaccines at -21 centigrade without dry ice TCP light weight Totes for maintaining COVID vaccines refrigerated at vaccination clinics without ice

Around 60% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 51% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, 90 million people in the United States remain unvaccinated.

Public health officials have confirmed the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalization due to COVID-19. While the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found to spread faster than earlier forms, vaccines offer protection against Delta and other variants. People who are vaccinated are also less likely to spread COVID-19.

Current studies, however, indicate a degradation of the protective COVID-19 antibodies over time. Therefore, third "booster" vaccines could begin in the United States this fall. Public health experts recommend follow-up appointments eight months after receiving a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Cold-chain transportation solutions are critical to ensure all Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine when they need it. Enter Thermal Custom Packaging's (TCP) totes and Phase Change Materials (PCMs), ensuring the vaccine is transported at the required temperature.

TCP totes are high-quality, environmentally friendly, insulated containers that keep sensitive materials at desired temperatures using custom-made TCP chemical reactions called PCMs (placed in a near-indestructible hard outer shell engineered to size). Each tote has an internal well, making the product both durable and easy to clean and sanitize.

The Specimen Transport Tote comes in a variety of sizes that suit the user's medical transport requirements.

TCP's PC-21 solution can store and transport 350 to 2,210 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at -21 degrees Centigrade (a full degree colder than required to transport the vaccine safely) for many hours with the proper PCM.

The same system is available in refrigerated and frozen forms. TCP's PCMs can maintain 0-degree Centigrade (refrigerated), -7-degree Centigrade (frozen), -16-degree Centigrade (frozen), and 21-degree Centigrade (ultra-cold) temperatures depending on the application.

TCP's PC0 can maintain the temperature needed to store a refrigerated/thawed Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 30 days or a refrigerated/thawed Pfizer vaccine for five days.

All TCP PCMs are non-hazardous , non-toxic, and reusable with a multi-year shelf life. They virtually eliminate the need for dry ice, ice, and gel packs that are often poorly made, do not maintain the desired temperature and risk harming the environment.

Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) is a medical product manufacturer — run by doctors and dedicated to the medical and first responder communities — specializing in cold-chain transport solutions, insulated containers (totes), and the chemical reactions that maintain them. The Florida-based manufacturer is the force behind the PC-21, the latest transport technology for COVID-19 vaccines and antibiotics.

