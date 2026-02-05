As the Epidemic of Screen Time Rises and Attention Spans Shrink, Roylco is Doing Something to Engage and Encourage Developing Brains

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From tablets in classrooms to social media exposure at increasingly younger ages, educators and parents are raising concerns about how constant digital stimulation is affecting young children's attention and ability to engage with the world around them.

For Roylco, this concern reflects what anyone around children has been observing for years.

As a passionate designer and manufacturer of hands-on, screen-free toys and learning tools, Roylco has focused for decades on how children develop best during the most critical stages of brain growth — through tactile experiences, creative problem-solving, and meaningful human interaction. At this year's NY Toy Fair, the company is reinforcing its role as a continued and trusted source for developmentally appropriate learning tools amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Early childhood educators increasingly report challenges associated with excessive screen exposure, including shortened attention spans, reduced fine motor development, and difficulty with self-regulation. While digital tools can offer value when used intentionally, many experts caution that young children require significant time engaging with the physical world — especially during early developmental windows.

"Young children are still learning how to focus, how to use their hands, how to imagine, and how to interact with others," said Darby Smith, Roylco. "When too much of that learning happens through screens, we begin to see gaps. Hands-on learning helps restore balance by giving children real-world experiences that support healthy brain development."

At NY Toy Fair, Roylco is showcasing a broad range of creative activities designed to encourage children and their parents to slow down and engage their senses. These screen-free resources are used daily in early childhood classrooms to support foundational skills across literacy, math, science, and the arts — while fostering focus, curiosity, collaboration, and confidence.

Unlike trend-driven learning products, Roylco's materials are designed to be used repeatedly and intentionally, serving as core learning tools that offer lasting experiences rather than short-term supplements. As concerns grow around early exposure to social media behaviors, overstimulation, and passive consumption, educators across the spectrum are returning to hands-on resources that actively involve children in the learning process.

"Screen-free doesn't mean anti-technology," Smith added. "It means being intentional about what young brains need. Hands-on learning gives children the space to think deeply, create freely, and develop skills they simply can't get from a screen."

In addition to its focus on early childhood development, Roylco remains committed to sustainable manufacturing, with many products made from FSC-certified paper and responsibly sourced materials. All Roylco products are designed and manufactured domestically, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality, consistency, and long-term partnerships with educators.

As conversations around screen time and early childhood development continue to intensify, Roylco stands as a steady and experienced voice in the field — offering proven, screen-free learning tools that support how children grow, learn, and engage with the world.

Roylco will be exhibiting at NY Toy Fair, where attendees can explore its toys and educational materials and learn more about the enduring role of hands-on learning in early childhood education. To learn more or to schedule a meeting during Toy Fair, visit www.roylco.com.

About Roylco

Roylco designs and manufactures toys and educational materials for early childhood development with a focus on hands-on, age-appropriate learning. A family- and woman-owned business, Roylco has supported educators and parents for decades with screen-free tools that promote creativity, exploration, and foundational skill development. Roylco products are designed and manufactured domestically with a commitment to quality and sustainability.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10147

