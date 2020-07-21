As The Evictions Crisis Looms, US Cities And Counties Seek Digital Assistance

According to Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies , 20.5 million families were already struggling to make the rent. As state pandemic rent moratoriums expire, experts estimate that number could rise to 28 million. Many cities, counties, and states are bracing for a deluge of evictions to be filed in the upcoming weeks. With these dramatic increases, local governments are finding it ever more difficult to ensure the evictions are just and if possible, intercede to prevent individuals and families from becoming homeless.

"The need for managing evictions effectively by local governments has existed for some time now," said Rajiv Desai, CEO of 3Di Systems. "As part of our comprehensive 3Di Housing strategy, we developed an evictions management solution that not only enables cities and counties to receive formal evictions electronically, but manage them on a case by case basis and perform much needed analysis to address the causes of eviction proactively."

The solution was built leveraging 3Di System's Engage platform, which allows rental property owners to submit evictions paperwork directly to the appropriate department(s) and interact with city/county administration directly to make the process more efficient.

3Di Systems is a Los Angeles-based solutions and services company with almost two decades of experience providing award winning technology for the public sector. Through its powerful low-code 3Di Engage platform that includes solutions for affordable housing, fire prevention, and community engagement, 3DI Systems makes transforming cities and counties into digitally current communities their mission. For more information, visit 3disystems.com.

