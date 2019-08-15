As The New School Year Begins, Club Pilates® Collaborates With Elements Massage® To Reinforce Self-Care

"As families celebrate the summer, healthy habits and fitness goals tend to be forgotten," said Jessica Yarmey, Chief Marketing Officer, Club Pilates. "The new school year marks an opportunity to return to our healthier routines. By collaborating with Elements Massage, we are helping our communities return to a positive lifestyle, that includes self-care for the mind, body and soul."

Consumers interested in taking part of this offer need to mention the promotion code "BACK2U" when booking their massage at participating Elements Massage studios.

"Elements Massage personalizes every part of your massage experience whether you're looking for pain relief, relaxation, or mental wellness. Our goal is to create a space where people feel revitalized and a sense of restoration. We're excited about this opportunity to collaborate with Club Pilates, creating a well-rounded wellness package as the summer comes to a close and life ramps back up," said Kirsten Helgeland, Vice President of Marketing, Elements Massage.

To learn more about this promotion, or to find a Club Pilates location near you, please visit ClubPilates.com. To locate an Elements Massage studio near you, please visit elementsmassage.com.

About Club Pilates:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in Reformer-based strength-training classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Based in Irvine, CA, the company is experiencing rapid growth and expects to have 650 locations open by the end of the year. Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. Club Pilates is ranked as the Fastest Growing Fitness Franchise in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and 500 two years running and Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 for the third year running. To learn more about the Pilates franchise opportunity, visit https://www.clubpilatesfranchise.com.

About Elements Massage:

Elements Massage® is one of the nation's premier massage therapy brands, with approximately 250 independently owned and operated locations across the United States and Canada. Elements Massage differentiates itself by providing consumers with a highly customized and therapeutic massage through its industry-leading membership program, the Elements Wellness Program™. The Elements Massage brand was recently recognized by Forbes on its annual Best Franchises to Buy ranking, placing in the Top 10 for the medium investment category. The brand was also recognized on Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 Ranking and the 2018 Inc 5000 list. A testament to the brand's growing popularity in the overall health and wellness space.

Members at each studio benefit from a highly rated massage service on a month-to-month basis. As a high growth franchise brand, Elements Therapeutic Massage, LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country. To learn more about Elements Massage® and franchise ownership opportunities, visit www.elementsfranchise.com. Elements Massage® is a registered trademark of Elements Therapeutic Massage, LLC.

