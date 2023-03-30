As the Outdoor Industry Commits to Phasing out Forever Chemicals like PFAS, Renegade Plastics Offers a Solution

GOLDEN, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), are forever chemicals that leave a toxic trail of pollution around the world, negatively impacting the health of our people and planet. Unfortunately, they're found in the majority of consumer products, including water-repellent clothing and gear. Recently, leading outdoor brands have become committed to phasing out PFAS, and many outdoor retailers can support the cause by screening products for PFAS and eradicating toxic materials from their own product lines. Renegade Plastics is paving the way towards a more sustainable future by offering a healthier alternative to product manufacturers. Their sustainable, eco-friendly, coated fabrics can be used for tarps, drop cloths, dry bags, duffle bags, gear bags, haul bags, rafting equipment, and sleep pads. They're working on a drop-stitch fabric appropriate for small inflatable watercraft, like river rafts.

"As a passionate outdoor enthusiast, I've always been disappointed with the prolific use of PFAS in outdoor products given the fact that these chemicals contaminate our most beautiful and wild places," said Renegade Plastics Co-Founder, Curran Hughes. "The solution lies in finding replacement materials that measure up, offering water repellency and durability, without the toxic chemical footprint."

Renegade Plastics specializes in coated fabrics that are an alternative to PVC or vinyl coated fabrics. Their fabrics are recyclable, low carbon and free from lead, phthalates, dioxins and PFAS. They're also 30-40% lighter weight with no loss of strength, a high UV, thermal, and chemical resistance. They are waterproof and can be fire retardant if necessary. Renegade fabrics don't

contain the harmful, toxic plasticizers that are released over the lifespan of other fabrics, leaching dangerous chemical additives into the environment. They are also compatible with existing fabrication systems.

Fortunately, the industry is looking for PFAS-free solutions. Retailers including Marmot and Mountain Hardwear have released successful lines of PFAS-free items. Polartec, which makes fabrics for Black Diamond and The North Face, switched to PFAS-free treatments and reported no loss of performance from a water repellency or durability standpoint.

"Our purpose is to eliminate toxic plastics and then build a circular plastic fabric economy. Every yard of PVC fabric that we can replace with Renegade is a step in the right direction," said Hughes.

SOURCE Renegade Plastics Corporation