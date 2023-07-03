As the Outdoor Industry Commits to Phasing out Forever Chemicals like PFAS, Renegade Plastics Offers a Solution

GOLDEN, Colo., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), are forever chemicals that leave a toxic trail of pollution, negatively impacting the health of our people and planet. Unfortunately, they're found in the majority of consumer products, including water-repellent clothing and gear. Leading outdoor brands like Patagonia are committed to phasing out PFAS, and many outdoor retailers can support the cause by screening products for PFAS and eradicating toxic materials from their product lines. Renegade Plastics offers a healthier alternative. Their sustainable, eco-friendly, coated fabrics can be used for tarps, drop cloths, dry bags, duffle bags, gear bags, haul bags, rafting equipment, and sleep pads. They are working on a drop-stitch fabric appropriate for small inflatable watercraft, like river rafts.

PFAS are a class of chemicals that have been used in product manufacturing since the 1940s, but research shows that they are linked to cancer, development delays in children, compromised immune function, decreased fertility, and other health problems1. PFAS, called 'forever chemicals', don't break down once they escape into the environment.

Renegade Plastics specializes in coated fabrics that are an alternative to PVC or vinyl coated fabrics. Their fabrics are recyclable, low carbon and free from lead, phthalates, dioxins and PFAS. They are also 30-40% lighter weight with no loss of strength, a high UV, thermal, and chemical resistance. They are waterproof and can be fire retardant if necessary. Renegade fabrics are compatible with existing fabrication systems.

The industry is looking for PFAS-free solutions and many states like California and Washington are working to enforce stricter regulations for PFAS. Retailers including Marmot and Mountain Hardwear have released successful lines of PFAS-free items. Polartec, which makes fabrics for companies including Black Diamond and The North Face, switched to PFAS-free treatments and reported no loss of performance from a water repellency or durability standpoint.

Renegade Plastics is committed to ridding industries of unsustainable PVC fabric and creating success for their corporate partners in a world where customers and investors expect a proven commitment to protecting the planet.

For more information, visit renegadeplastics.com. For media inquiries, contact Christina Madrid at Christie & Co, [email protected].

1 EPA: Our Current Understanding of the Human Health and Environmental Risks of PFAS

SOURCE Renegade Plastics