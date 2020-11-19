As the Pandemic Surges, Coalition of America's Premier Health Organizations and Many States Join Together with Get Covered 2021 in Push to Promote COVID-19 Safety and Health Insurance Enrollment

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 surges across the nation, a new coalition of America's leading provider and health advocacy organizations and states are launching an unprecedented, unified effort to help people stay safe from COVID-19 and increase awareness about financial help to enroll in coverage under the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid. Increased awareness is critical to protect people during our nation's worst health crisis.

Right now, 16 million people across America -37% Latinos- are uninsured even though they qualify for financial help. Get Covered 2021 is comprised of dozens of major national organizations and states, such as American Lung Association, American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, America's Health Insurance Plans, Mental Health America, SEIU and the American Public Health Association, along with 14 states and the District of Columbia.

