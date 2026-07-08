As the Pentagon Turns Back to Detroit, America's Military Mobility Industry Converges at GVSETS 2026

National spotlight on Southeast Michigan grows as the region that built the Arsenal of Democracy prepares to host USA's premier military ground vehicle symposium.

NOVI, Mich., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty years after Detroit became the Arsenal of Democracy, the Pentagon is returning to the region that helped win World War II.

As USA marks its 250th anniversary, Michigan has reemerged as the nation's most strategic manufacturing region. Reporting by The Wall Street Journal and others have documented the Department of Defense's renewed engagement with Detroit automakers to strengthen USA's defense industrial base. GM Defense is developing the Infantry Squad Vehicles as a next-generation tactical vehicle to replace older platforms, while manufacturers and technology companies are exploring opportunities in defense.

For companies wanting to enter this expanding market, one event has become the front door.

GVSETS 2026, the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium, returns August 11-13 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi. Hosted by the NDIA Michigan Chapter, it is the premier event dedicated exclusively to military ground vehicles.

The symposium takes place in the global epicenter of mobility, just miles from the U.S. Army's Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) and the DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center. Together, these organizations manage ~60% of the Army's equipment. If a Soldier drives it, shoots it, or wears it, it is sustained from here. This makes Michigan vital for military ground vehicle innovation.

"Every generation gets one moment when industry and mission need each other completely," said Col. (Ret.) Thom Green, GVSETS Chairman. "This is ours. USA is strengthening its defense industrial base, and that requires more than the traditional defense community. It requires manufacturers, engineers, and innovators willing to solve problems that matter. GVSETS brings those communities together."

This year's symposium reflects a changing defense marketplace. Alongside Army leadership, engineers, primes, and international partners, venture capital firms will participate for the first time, underscoring the growing convergence of commercial technology, private investment, and national security.

"The Army is opening the door wider than ever," said Eric Patton, GVSETS Deputy Chair. "Alongside the primes we've always relied on, there's now demand for mature commercial technologies that can be adapted and fielded quickly. If your company builds technology that can make military ground vehicles smarter or more capable, this is where the conversation begins."

With thousands of attendees representing government, industry, and academia GVSETS has become USA's most influential gathering for military mobility. As national attention returns to Detroit's manufacturing capabilities, the symposium offers an opportunity to connect with the organizations shaping the future of America's ground forces.

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities remain available. For information, visit: https://ndia-mich.org/event/gvsets/.

About GVSETS

Now in its 18th year, the Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium (GVSETS) is USA's premier event dedicated to military ground vehicles. Hosted annually by the NDIA Michigan Chapter, GVSETS convenes leaders from government, industry, academia to advance the technologies that strengthen the future of military mobility.

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SOURCE National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Michigan Chapter