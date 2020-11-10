As The Quarantine Continues And Cold, Flu Season Nears, Award-Winning Reporter Recommends Soaking In Epsom Salt

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People struggling with colds or feeling overwhelmed and rundown should soak in Epsom salt, an award-winning reporter, Mary Bemis, tells the Epsom Salt Council.

"It's about living a better life, and right now, we are living in a really difficult time," says Bemis, founder of the Insider's Guide to Spas magazine. "I don't think enough people are taking care of themselves, and it's time to embrace the fundamentals of spa. That includes the healing power of a good soak – add Epsom salt to your bath, and you're on the path to a healthy lifestyle that works."

Bemis is an inaugural honoree of the "Top Women in Media" award from Folio:, a news outlet that covers the magazine industry. She's been named a Dedicated Contributor by the International Spa Association (ISPA) for educating consumers about "healthy lifestyle choices," and she's also launched spa magazines aimed at both businesses and consumers. An analyst of the magazine industry hailed one of those publications, Organic Spa, as one of the most notable consumer magazines that debuted in 2007.

Bemis suggests adding 3 cups of Epsom salt – actually magnesium sulfate – to a bath and soaking for 30 minutes at least once a week. She cited studies about the benefits of magnesium that show it helps relieve aches, soothe muscles, release migraines and boost the production of serotonin, a hormone that helps our mood.

Soaking in Epsom helps people battle a cold, because it can ease pain and help you sleep, Bemis says. She also recommends soaking in Epsom salt to recover from a workout or just relax.

"Epsom salt is a simple, accessible, inexpensive product that's especially helpful during the times we're living in," Bemis says. "It should be a staple in our bathroom cupboards."

About Mary Bemis

A pioneering journalist and an advocate for all things spa, Mary Bemis forged a vocabulary for spa reportage that is widely used by those who cover the issues today. An inaugural honoree of Folio's Top Women in Media Award, Mary, wrote Folio:, "is reshaping the way people look at spa journalism. She cares about and has the drive to write about what matters—and to make what matters of interest and understandable to the ordinary American." Mary's spa media roots run deep—in 1997, she launched American Spa magazine, in 2007, she co-founded Organic Spa magazine, and in between serving on the boards of both the International Spa Association (ISPA) and New York Spa Alliance (NYSPA), she was on the launch teams of Luxury SpaFinder and New Beauty magazines. She is a co-founder and Symposium Chair Emeritus of the Washington Spa Alliance.

About the Epsom Salt Council

Epsom salt — actually magnesium sulfate — is one of the most versatile household products, with uses ranging from creating at-home spa treatments to soothing achy muscles to helping start or improve gardens. It's been used therapeutically for hundreds of years, and it's gaining a new generation of fans looking for a safe, economical alternative in a sea of expensive, over-the-counter remedies. Epsom salt is easy to use and easy to find in your local pharmacy or grocery store, and it costs about the same per use as a cup of coffee. For more information, please visit either www.epsomsaltcouncil.org or www.facebook.com/epsomsalt.

