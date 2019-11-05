As the SNAP Debate Continues, Revolution Foods Spotlights Importance of Accessible, Healthy School Meals

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the U.S. government debates limiting the number of people receiving federal food stamps under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—and potentially preventing nearly one million low-income students from receiving automatic access to free school lunches—Revolution Foods, a leading provider of kid-inspired, chef-crafted meals that serves 2,500 schools and community sites throughout the Bay Area and cities nationwide, is spotlighting the need to make nutritious, affordable meals accessible to at-risk communities. In its continued commitment to transforming citywide wellness across the U.S., the company wants to remind policy makers, as well as local community members, to focus on what really matters: the ongoing health and welfare of our country's most at-risk students.

"Since our company's founding in 2006, we've been dedicated to building lifelong healthy eaters and helping ensure that every student has access to nutritious foods in order to be ready to learn and successful in the classroom," comments Kristin Groos Richmond, founder and CEO of Revolution Foods. "We recognize that proper nutrition and healthy food can drive positive academic outcomes and help children achieve their true potential."

A recent impact report released by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation shows a strong correlation between nutrition and academic performance. When compared to students in similar schools that were not served its foods, the research found schools that serve Revolution Foods saw an improvement of 13.1% in English Language Arts (ELA) test results. A similar paper published by UC Berkeley finds students at schools that contract with a healthier school-lunch vendor perform better on tests. In this study, Revolution Foods was ranked the #1 healthiest provider of nutritious meals. According to Richmond, Revolution Foods ensures its meals exceed both federal and district nutrition guidelines so that they are federally reimbursable and drive improved health outcomes in students.

The problem is access to healthy food is an ongoing challenge for millions of Americans, and many families rely on SNAP and the National School Lunch Program to nourish their children. Although more administrators are recognizing the importance of good nutrition in schools, nutrition standards vary from school to school and from state to state.

The company is continuing to not only improve overall student meal satisfaction within Bay Area's school systems but also drive increased student participation in its breakfast, lunch and supper meal programs. In seeking constant improvements, Revolution Foods ensures that every meal served is highly nutritious and tasty—and ultimately keeps local students, administrators and parents satisfied.

Recent developments in the Bay Area include:

Launched new platforms to support school partner needs, including the introduction of a family style meal platform which provides students a familiar, homestyle experience that has proven to increase engagement and participation

to support school partner needs, including the introduction of a family style meal platform which provides students a familiar, homestyle experience that has proven to increase engagement and participation Created new kid-inspired, chef-crafted menu items including the Garden Chicken Salad Shaker, Chia & Strawberry Yogurt Parfait, Soy-Chorizo Burrito with Guacamole and Chicken & Waffles to generate excitement in the lunch line

including the Garden Chicken Salad Shaker, Chia & Strawberry Yogurt Parfait, Soy-Chorizo Burrito with Guacamole and Chicken & Waffles to generate excitement in the lunch line Conducted thousands of student surveys to gauge satisfaction levels with its meals

to gauge satisfaction levels with its meals Implemented new packaging that allows students to easily see the delicious offerings to drive appetite appeal

that allows students to easily see the delicious offerings to drive appetite appeal Launched a thematic cycle menu based on student survey results which features Latin Tuesday, Pizza Wednesday, Try it Thursday and Fun Friday

which features Latin Tuesday, Pizza Wednesday, Try it Thursday and Fun Friday Hired key personnel including an award-winning product development chef to create culturally and regionally relevant menu items that help broaden students' palates

Moreover, in surveys conducted during the first month of the school year around the Bay Area, 70 percent of the 600+ students attest to liking or loving Revolution Foods' meals. "At Revolution Foods, the menu is looked at through both students' and chefs' lens. We ensure taste and flavor are at the forefront of any meal we create," explains Cliff Lyles, executive chef and VP of culinary excellence at Revolution Foods. By focusing on kid-inspired flavors, Revolution Foods ensures each reimbursable meal is craved by kids so that all students have access to delicious, nutritious meals that help them achieve their greatest potential.

Founded in Oakland, Revolution Foods has served the greater Bay Area community since 2006. Additionally, the company serves early childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, and community and afterschool youth programs in over 400 cities and towns across fifteen states throughout the U.S, including Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., among others. For more information on Revolution Foods visit revolutionfoods.com.

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006 by two businesswomen and moms on a mission to build lifelong healthy eaters, Revolution Foods set out to solve the problem of limited access to healthy meals for every child in America. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in schools nationwide, and the company has now designed, produced and delivered over 360 million kid-inspired, chef-crafted meals to sites across 15 states, including childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, and community and afterschool youth programs. Revolution Foods' experience shows—and studies support—that nutritious foods drive improved health and academic outcomes. A recent impact assessment conducted by KKS Advisors on behalf of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation found schools that serve Revolution Foods saw an improvement of 13.1% in English Language Arts (ELA) test results. Together with best-in-class community partners such as FoodCorps, Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and Wellness in the Schools (WITS), Revolution Foods equips parents, teachers and students with valuable tools and resources to continue positive nutrition education beyond the lunch line. Revolution Foods is a certified B Corporation, awarded as one of B Corps' 2019 Best for the World honorees, that aims to drive systems change, from policy and food systems evolution to driving positive student academic and health outcomes to build a brighter future for our nation's youth and families.

