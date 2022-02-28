As the War in Ukraine Spirals, Vectra AI Announces Free Cybersecurity Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today responded to the expanding Ukraine-Russia conflict by offering a slate of free cybersecurity tools and services to organizations who believe they may be targeted as a result of this conflict.

Bank websites and ATMs, as well as military computer networks, have been disabled in recent days by cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns meant to provoke panic have rippled across cellular networks.

"Escalating cyber conflict will lead to unanticipated consequences," said Hitesh Sheth, President and CEO, Vectra AI. "No public or private organization is assured of remaining a mere spectator."

The company is actively tracking new attack indicators associated with the conflict in Ukraine and Russia, as well as other conflicts around the world.

For immediate assistance in the current emergency, Vectra AI will offer the following services on a complimentary basis:

Scan Microsoft Azure AD and M365 environments for signs of attack activities

Monitor AWS infrastructure for signs of active attacks, in addition to the provision of detection and response tools for both the network and control plane of AWS accounts

Surveil network infrastructure both in the cloud and on-premises for signs of attack, including deployment of Vectra sensors that are purpose-built to detect malicious behavior

Support the retention of historical metadata to aid incident response investigations based on indicators of compromise (IOCs) for specific attack variants

Attacks previously attributed to Russian actors are known to disrupt the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud and gain access to critical information. With the acquisition of Siriux, Vectra AI is uniquely equipped to immediately discover malicious Microsoft Azure Active Directory activity that could lead to the compromise of Exchange Online mailboxes. Vectra AI also will provide a free Siriux scan to organizations that believe they could be targeted.

"As the conflict escalates and cyber risks mount, Vectra AI wants to be part of the solution," said Sheth. "We believe that together we can significantly reduce the risks associated with nation-state cyber-attacks. By offering our products and services without charge during this crisis, we hope we can help more organizations protect themselves."

For more information and eligibility guidance, visit the Vectra AI site or read our latest blog titled, "Russian Wiper Malware is Novel – Protecting Against it Need Not Be."

