AS THE WORLD CELEBRATES EARTH DAY, DUTCHX AND DELIVERZERO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO REVOLUTIONIZE SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY

This partnership aims to demonstrate that sustainable logistics can be easily integrated into the food industry, offering a competitive edge while advancing towards a cleaner, healthier planet

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DutchX , the nation's largest zero-emission delivery operator and DeliverZero , an innovator in reusable container solutions, have joined forces to demonstrate that sustainable logistics can be easily integrated into the food industry. This partnership aims to make sustainable practices not only accessible but also convenient and cost-effective.

Starting in New York, DutchX will leverage its electric cargo fleet and employee-based delivery workforce to facilitate delivery operations, transporting food deliveries with DeliverZero's reusable containers to corporate clients across New York City. Additionally, DutchX will manage reverse logistics, facilitating the pickup of empty containers and transporting them to DeliverZero's sanitation warehouses.

"We're excited to partner with DeliverZero to showcase how sustainable logistics can create a circular economy within urban delivery," says Marcus Hoed, Co-Founder of DutchX. "Our alliance underscores our mutual commitment to making sustainable practices not only achievable but also convenient for businesses and consumers."

DeliverZero, founded by Lauren Sweeney, is dedicated to fighting climate change and waste in the food delivery industry. The company's network of returnable, reusable food containers aims to make reuse easy and transparent. Lauren adds, "We're thrilled to partner with DutchX to demonstrate that more sustainable ways of doing business are possible. While it may be a novelty right now, within a few years reusable packaging delivered by cargo bikes will be normal in big US cities like New York. Together, we're creating a pathway towards the best possible future."

What's often talked about but rarely done, DutchX and DeliverZero are leading the charge in making sustainable logistics easily attainable, demonstrating that a greener future is not just a distant aspiration but an achievable reality.

ABOUT DUTCHX

DutchX is the nation's leading zero-emission delivery operator running large-scale same day and next day delivery and return solutions for some of the biggest retailers in the world. Sustainability is at the core of its mission. DutchX owns and maintains the largest electric cargo fleet in the country, effectively removing over 2.3 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. Together with its proprietary technology and 100% employee-based delivery workforce, DutchX delivers results that set it apart from the rest.

ABOUT DELIVERZERO

DeliverZero makes it easy for businesses to offer their customers returnable, reusable packaging. While DeliverZero is best known for their work in the takeout and delivery sector thanks to integrations with DoorDash, Toast, and Uber Eats, their technology makes it easy for businesses across sectors including grocery, ecommerce, and meal kit delivery to offer cost-effective and environmentally efficient reuse programs.

