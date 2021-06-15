As the World Returns to Normal, Liquid Core® Gum Company Marks the Comeback of Air Travel with "Live Life & FLY" Campaign

DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Core® Gum Company ("Liquid Core®") today announced a Live Life & FLY campaign, marking the long-awaited return of commercial air travel. The year 2020 motivated people to embrace healthier choices like taking immune support supplements, as shown by the immediate success of Life's Gum® Wellness formula introduced earlier this year. To observe this turning point and acknowledge the societal and economic importance of air travel, Liquid Core® is sending free FLY GUM®– formulated to energize pilots, air crews and travelers – with every multi-pack Life's Gum® purchase from LiquidCoreGum.com. The promotion runs through Labor Day 2021, and there is no quantity limit.

The Live Life & FLY campaign also applies to Liquid Core's® new Empower Your Team Corporate Wellness & Energy Program accounts. As employees return to their workplaces, companies understandably want to promote healthier and better-for-you choices for their employees. Liquid Core® offers turnkey Health, Wellness and Energy solutions for companies with five to 5,000 employees.

"The successful launch of Life's Gum® validated what all of us at Liquid Core® were already doing – namely staying as healthy as possible and working hard to expand our product line to support healthy living," said Troy Widgery, Liquid Core® Founder & CEO. "We created Life's Gum® because it has the best functional ingredient delivery system in addition to the brain-boosting benefits from chewing. As the world returns to 'normal,' we want to help people stay well and be sharp," Widgery continued.

Chewing any Liquid Core® brand provides NIH-published brain-boosting benefits from chewing, and the Live Life & FLY campaign is about empowering people's lives and travels. "Life's Gum® makes functional delivery an experience because the BerryDefense® tastes so good and the cognitive brain boost from chewing can enhance focus," said Liquid Core® COO Scott Schaible. Air travel is the key to many important life events like weddings, reunions, and vacations. To make every minute count during your trip, FLY GUM® provides the perfect clean energy from green coffee beans, and minty-fresh breath. This may explain why Liquid Core® began seeing Life's Gum® orders that included FLY GUM®, Golf Gum® and Apollo®. "Seeing the wellness and energy brands being ordered together was inspiring, like an internal indicator that air travel was coming back. This shows how distinct brands offering different consumer benefits can interact in complementary ways," Schaible stated.

Each piece of Life's Gum® delivers:

Cognitive Brain-boosting Benefits from Chewing

Vitamin C, 50% DV

Zinc, 50% DV

Vitamin B-6, 300% DV

Vitamin D3, 700% DV

BerryDefense ® proprietary blend with Elderberry from Artemis International

proprietary blend with Elderberry from Artemis International LifeinU ™ Probiotics from Gnosis by Lesaffre

Each piece of FLY GUM® delivers:

Cognitive Brain-boosting Benefits from Chewing

~80 mg of caffeine derived from Green Coffee Beans

Niacin, Vitamins B-6 & B-12

About: Liquid Core® Gum Company manufactures Liquid Center Functional Delivery Health, Wellness & Energy chewing gums at their factory in Denver, Colorado USA. Zero sugar, vegan and gluten-free are the hallmark of every Liquid Core® formula. All Liquid Core® gums contain more xylitol than any other gum in the world. For more information visit LiquidCoreGum.com.

