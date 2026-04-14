As Tick Populations Rise, Tick BYTES and DIY Pest Control Launch Do-It-Yourself Initiative to Combat Lyme Disease

New partnership delivers affordable, eco-friendly solutions to help homeowners reduce tick exposure and disease risk

WINDHAM, Maine, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As deer tick populations expand across the United States and cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses continue to rise, Tick BYTES LLC has released its 2026 Media Guide and announced a strategic partnership with DIY Pest Control. In an article published in ScienceDirect detailing research funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, authors estimate that more than 31 million people (nearly 1 in 10) living in the United States may experience a tick bite each year, underscoring the need for effective prevention education.

"In a recent study, over 31 million people (nearly 1 in 10) living in the United States might experience a tick bite each year…these findings emphasize the need for effective tick bite prevention education…" Download your FREE Tick Identification Guide at www.tickbytes.us

Tick BYTES LLC, specializing in do-it-yourself tick management and educational outreach, is partnering with DIY Pest Control, a trusted supplier of do-it-yourself pest management products, to make eco-friendly tick and mosquito prevention more accessible nationwide. Grounded in more than 20 years of hands-on expertise and advocacy by founders Barb and Bob Maurais, the collaboration combines Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies with a comprehensive range of professional-grade products to help homeowners prevent tick encounters and reduce their risk of vector-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis, and Babesiosis.

The initiative equips homeowners with:

Affordable application tools and professional treatment protocols

Step-by-step instructions for safe, effective use

Proven behavioral and cultural control strategies

Research-based IPM guidance to protect people, pets, and pollinators

"We are extremely excited to partner with one of the leading experts in tick management and education," said Fletcher Cline, President of DIY Pest Control.

Barb and Bob Maurais bring more than two decades of experience, passion, and leadership to this effort. Their work began in 2005 with a community-based pest control business and Barb's advocacy through the Maine Lyme Support Group, where she helped advance public health awareness and legislative action. Those efforts contributed to the designation of May as Lyme Disease Awareness Month in Maine, and Barb continues to provide trusted educational resources on Lyme and related diseases.

"Rather than relying on professional services alone, we're giving people options—the tools and know-how to treat their own properties," said Bob Maurais, Tick BYTES' IPM Coordinator. "Knowledge empowers, but action protects. Partnering with DIY Pest Control allows us to reach more individuals ready to take a hands-on approach to eco-friendly pest management."

Barb Maurais' personal experience with Lyme disease continues to shape Tick BYTES' mission to expand outreach and prevention. "You could have Lyme disease and not even know it—I didn't at first," she said. "Tick BYTES shows what's possible when advocacy and education are both personal and persistent. Through lived experience and community partnerships, we're working to lead the way in tick-borne disease prevention."

The collaboration provides:

"This partnership marks an important step in advancing community-driven pest management," said Bob Maurais. "By combining trusted expertise and accessible products, we are fostering a movement dedicated to reducing disease risk while safeguarding people, pets, and pollinators."

Tick BYTES and DIY Pest Control invite families, community leaders, and advocates to join the growing DIY tick and mosquito management movement. To learn more or access free educational resources, review the 2026 Media Guide or visit www.tickbytes.us or www.diypestcontrol.com.

Contact:

Tick BYTES LLC

Bob Maurais

1-207-893-8035

Email: [email protected] Website: www.tickbytes.us

DIY Pest Control

1-800-476-3368

[email protected] Website: www.diypestcontrol.com

SOURCE Tick BYTES LLC