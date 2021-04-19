As Travel Restrictions Ease, Curb Partners with Gett to Connect Corporate Travelers with Taxis Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, the leading mobility platform for licensed taxi and for-hire rides in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Gett, a global technology leader in corporate ground transportation management, to bring over 50,000 vehicles and 100,000 licensed drivers to the Gett platform. As Gett's first taxi partner in the U.S., Curb will power on-demand rides for business travelers in 65 cities across the country, including major metro areas like New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The partnership was cemented in anticipation of a rebound in corporate travel as companies begin to reopen offices and international travel resumes as restrictions are lifted.

According to data from the Global Business Travel Association, global business travel is expected to grow by 21 percent in 2021, helped largely by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay ahead of the busy travel season, Curb and Gett's partnership will drive new integration between the two platforms, providing Gett's corporate clients traveling in the U.S. with a seamless taxi booking experience.

Dave Waiser, CEO and co-founder at Gett commented, "Today's partnership cements Gett's position as a technology platform focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management, where spend is worth $79.6B globally. Our cloud-based software aggregates existing transportation providers into a single platform, helping businesses manage all of their ground transportation spend. ringing corporate fleets and ride-hailing companies together on one platform saves corporations both time and money, optimising the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics.."

As a leading corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) solution, Gett aggregates a range of ground travel providers in-country, and across geographies, on a single booking platform. The partnership enables Gett to bring Curb-powered taxis across the U.S. into the Gett ecosystem, providing business travelers with a wider range of transportation options.

Once integrated, Curb's nationwide driver network will be embedded into Gett's platform for business travelers, allowing users to book on-demand rides in any of Curb's markets at the touch of a button. Curb users traveling abroad will also be able to book Gett vehicles in international markets using the Curb app.

"To ensure the taxi industry is around for years to come, taxis have to be everywhere riders are, which is why integrations with travel platforms like Gett are so important," said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb Mobility. "As corporate travel begins to rebound, we anticipate an influx of international travelers in the U.S. and look forward to welcoming them with a safe, reliable transportation option that's easily accessible through the Gett platform."

The integration coincides with the anticipated return of corporate travel, and comes at a crucial point for the taxi industry as it recovers following the COVID-19 pandemic-driven decline. As travel resumes over the next several months, Curb is continuing to expand its partnerships with government agencies, healthcare providers, businesses, and transportation platforms like Gett to increase taxis' digital presence to make booking a taxi easier and more efficient for riders.



The upcoming integration with Gett expands on Curb's efforts to bring the taxi industry online by integrating with ride aggregators and other transportation-focused platforms. Last month, Curb partnered with public transit navigation app Transit to integrate taxis as a new mobility option for Transit users. Curb also debuted a PaaS solution with the City of Chicago to enable centralized booking of all wheelchair accessible taxis on-demand.

About Curb Mobility

Curb is reimagining urban mobility by creating the foundation for an intelligent, scalable, and efficient transportation network of the future. Each year, the Curb's open platform powers millions of taxi rides across the US and UK and facilitates billions of dollars in payment transactions. Curb has built a comprehensive mobility, payments, and media platform that powers millions of rides for consumers, transit agencies, and businesses, as well as effortless payment and advertising that reaches captive audiences of millions. Curb Mobility's platform is connected to over 100,000 taxis and for-hire vehicles across the US and UK, and it's out of home advertising network delivers more than 1 billion impressions monthly.

About Gett

Gett is a technology platform solely focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM), a market worth $79.6B globally.

Gett is the GTM category leader, serving over a quarter of the Fortune 500 companies.

Their cloud-based software aggregates existing transportation providers into a single platform, helping businesses manage all of their ground transportation spend. Additionally, they expand companies' coverage and reach by connecting them to a global transportation grid.

Gett organizes corporate fleets, ride-hailing, taxi, and limo providers on one platform, optimizing the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics, saving corporations both time and money.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Gett has raised more than $750M in funding to date, including $300M+ from the Volkswagen Group. It employs over 800 employees globally.

SOURCE Curb Mobility