As Turnover and Recalls Climb, Registrar Corp Unveils SkillUp to Strengthen Food Manufacturing Training

New platform delivers scenario-based e-learning, audit-ready reporting, and AI-powered course building tailored to the food manufacturing industry

HAMPTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp, a leader in food safety training and compliance, today announced the launch of SkillUp, a complete workforce training solution for the food manufacturing industry.

The food manufacturing industry faces unique challenges that contribute to workforce turnover that is more than double the national average. The growing industry challenges include high-risk injury potential, safeguarding against foodborne illnesses, highly unique working conditions, multi-lingual workforces, routine audits, and more.

While a strong training program can help organizations overcome and respond to these challenges, executing becomes difficult due to budget and time constraints from high production demands required to remain viable in today's market.

Registrar Corp's newest training solution, SkillUp, bridges the gap with an industry-specific training platform specifically designed for easy implementation within food manufacturing facilities and industry.

"Food companies are struggling to provide high quality workforce training that's effective, fast, and affordable," said Raj Shah, CEO of Registrar Corp. "By applying our decade of vast experience training 20,000+ food facility safety professionals, we are thrilled to now support their workforce training programs through SkillUp."

SkillUp was developed to help food manufacturers succeed, with platform features that include:

A comprehensive and continually expanding course library covering food safety, workplace safety, and HR essentials

Short, efficient e-learning built by adult learning experts and food manufacturing subject matter experts

A robust, easy to use learning management system to simplify training administration and audit-ready reporting

An AI course builder for clients to quickly create operational, job-specific training

SkillUp provides scenario-based training content, using real-world scenarios commonly faced in the food and beverage manufacturing industry. There is an emphasis on short e-learning modules with interactive exercises to ensure greater comprehension and recall, helping to seamlessly implement within organizations.

To learn more, visit SkillUp Workforce Training Solution at RegistrarCorp.com.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp's mission is to keep consumers safe and healthy by helping food, beverage, cosmetics, medical devices, and drug companies meet compliance requirements. We are the world's largest compliance company with over 30,000 clients in more than 180 countries. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, our dedicated team in 20 offices worldwide makes compliance quick and easy. To learn more, visit RegistrarCorp.com.

