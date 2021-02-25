As U.S Drug Overdose Deaths Track To Be Deadliest In Recorded History, One Of Nation's Top Treatment Centers Opens Doors In Pittsburgh Area

"RCA's mission to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery by providing evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment is more important today than ever," said Dr. Deni Carise , RCA co-founder and Chief Science Officer. "Right now, communities face a triple threat: an increase in methamphetamine use, lethal synthetic opioids and COVID -19. This is why we are focused on increasing patient access to our comprehensive treatment approach -- rooted in the belief that patients who are treated with dignity, compassion and respect will get well sooner and stay well." Over 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to recent provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This "concerning acceleration" in overdose fatalities has been worsened by the pandemic. In 2020, admissions at RCA's facilities increased significantly over the prior year. "Not only are substance use disorders increasing as the pandemic disrupts human connections, but the risk of overdose is also on the rise as a result of stronger, more dangerous drugs like illicit fentanyl which is pushing people closer than ever to the brink of death," said Michael Ogden, CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Monroeville, who returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after serving in executive leadership roles at RCA centers in the Philadelphia and eastern Maryland. "There is a desperate need to increase access to evidence-based addiction treatment that keeps people alive and on the path of a meaningful, fulfilled life of recovery." According to Allegheny County's Office of the Medical Examiner, the county's confirmed and pending overdose deaths are tracking close to 800, resulting in 2020 having a historic high number of overdoses -- a national trend that hasn't eclipsed the Pittsburgh region.

"Providing safe, affordable access to effective treatment for substance use disorders is absolutely critical," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, whose administration has led a multi-jurisdictional effort to address the opioid epidemic in the county. "Congratulations to Recovery Centers of America on the opening of its 10th national location right here in the Pittsburgh region. While organizations like RCA tackle this problem head-on, all of us have a part to play to support those who suffer from an addiction disorder, and to help them connect to the services they need."

The new treatment center will use RCA's successful model of evidence-based practices and clinical expertise to deliver care tailored to each patient's needs. Licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for detox, residential, and outpatient services, the campus is equipped to provide a full continuum of care and will incorporate family members into its treatment model. Trauma-informed staff will guide patients and their families through a process of holistic treatment and recovery followed by a program of support after treatment through RCA's extensive network of thousands of active alumni in recovery.



RCA at Monroeville will feature two specialty programs including their First Responder Program, designed specifically for first responders and veterans. The confidential program is led by former first responders and military members who understand the challenges and needs of program participants, including Ogden, who served for 10 years in the United States Navy and led drug and alcohol counseling for elite military personnel. The program promotes peer support and helps first responders deal head on with work-related traumatic events, anxiety, and depression.



"By bringing together confidential peer groups of first responders who want a life of sobriety, we find that these brave men and women become more confident in discussing their struggles, which is an important step in their recovery," said Ogden.



The location will also offer its renowned PRISE program, designed for patients who have relapsed, which has been very impactful at other RCA locations. The customized program responds to the challenges faced by those in recovery when there is a recurrence of symptoms and is designed to inspire hope and reconnect patients to recovery.

RCA is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC mitigation measures. All new RCA patients will be screened for the COVID-19 virus prior to admission, and staff will be routinely tested, using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test.



