As U.S. Housing Supply Stalls, Builders Capital Exchange Commits $2B+ Annually to Accelerate Homebuilding

Expansion broadens capital access for builders, enabling faster, multi-project execution as private capital fills gaps left by tightening construction lending

PUYALLUP, Wash., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital Exchange (BCX), the capital and strategic engine behind Builders Capital and a growing portfolio of specialized real estate finance brands, today announced a construction lending expansion backed by more than $2 billion in annual capital from a global institutional partner.

According to Freddie Mac, the U.S. housing market remains undersupplied by an estimated 4 million homes, as builders continue to cite access to financing as a top barrier to starting new projects amid constrained construction lending. Private capital is increasingly stepping in to fill the gap left by traditional lenders, enabling builders to fund multiple projects simultaneously and this commitment supporting the construction of up to 5,000 new homes annually in the U.S.

The move reflects continued institutional investment in for-sale single-family home (SFH) construction, where capital structure and access have historically limited builders' ability to scale and contributed to ongoing supply and affordability challenges.

"BCX was founded on a simple idea: builders need capital that works the way single-family construction does," said Robert Trent, CEO of BCX. "As a former builder, I've lived the frustration of financing slowing projects down or resetting just as you're ready to move. This capital expansion gives builders the ability to take on more projects and keep them moving. That's how more homes get built."

Demand for construction financing is expected to rise into the second half of 2026 as persistent housing supply constraints, tight bank lending standards and renewed growth plans drive builders to seek faster, more flexible capital from partners who understand how they operate.

About Builders Capital Exchange

Builders Capital Exchange (BCX) is the capital and strategic engine behind a growing portfolio of specialized real estate finance brands, including Builders Capital, Casa Lending, Lend Investors Capital, and Frame Home Loans. BCX provides shared capital, infrastructure, and strategic support while enabling each brand to operate independently with its own leadership, positioning, and customer focus, creating financial strength, operational consistency, and long-term alignment across the portfolio without sacrificing the specialization that differentiates each business.

Together, the BCX network serves builders, developers, and real estate investors with purpose-built financing solutions designed to perform across market cycles. BCX exists to support disciplined growth, resilient operations, and a consistent standard of execution across every brand in the portfolio. To learn more visit builderscapitalexchange.com.

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SOURCE Builders Capital Exchange