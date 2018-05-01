As VeriShip Intelligence Platform Enhancements Continue, Cloud-Based Parcel Analytics Platform Enjoys Record Usage and User Engagement to Start 2018

In recent months, new feature released for the VIP have included additional Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the Carrier Rate Increase Impact Analysis dashboard, and an enhanced reporting engine.

The Surcharge Insights KPI provides visibility into the costs parcel carriers apply to packages after they have been manifested, shipped or reach their destination, providing a true indicator of parcel costs. Up to 25 percent of total shipping expenses are made up of retroactive surcharges and accessorial fees.

provides visibility into the costs parcel carriers apply to packages after they have been manifested, shipped or reach their destination, providing a true indicator of parcel costs. Up to 25 percent of total shipping expenses are made up of retroactive surcharges and accessorial fees. The Dimensional Weight Analysis (DIM) KPI illustrates the impact dimensional weight (or "DIM") pricing has on shipping costs as carriers revise and expand the application of dimensional weight divisors.

illustrates the impact dimensional weight (or "DIM") pricing has on shipping costs as carriers revise and expand the application of dimensional weight divisors. The Impact Analysis dashboard, powered by a first-of-its-kind simulation engine, enables shippers to understand the real effective impact of each round of UPS and FedEx rate increases.

dashboard, powered by a first-of-its-kind simulation engine, enables shippers to understand the real effective impact of each round of UPS and FedEx rate increases. Other features within the VIP include: Five additional KPIs – shipping charges, package volume, cost per package, cost per pound and average zone; GL Coding; package-level alerts; carrier invoice summaries; and base and premium reporting.

Notably, VeriShip's examination of shipping profiles from more than 3,000 businesses – accounting for $1.9 billion and 120 million packages shipped domestically in 2017 – shows that more than two-thirds of UPS and FedEx customers were projected to exceed the 4.9 percent rate increase for 2018 each carrier announced.

The average effective increase is 6.2 percent across all companies studied, further enhancing the value VIP offers customers by adding transparency through shipping trends over time, identifying new savings opportunities, and emphasizing areas for optimization.

To learn more, visit veriship.com.

About VeriShip

VeriShip, the leader in parcel shipping intelligence, delivers data-driven satisfaction to more than 3,300 businesses through cost savings, fulfillment of parcel carrier promises, and happier customers – quickly, conveniently, and risk-free.

VeriShip's Parcel Intelligence Platform and Carrier Contract Engineering empower businesses with a 3D Approach – data, diagnosis, and design – to parcel shipping optimization that starts with the audit, then goes beyond. Actionable data insights drive intelligent decision making, while on-demand monitoring of key performance indicators ensures 360-degree visibility and parcel accountability. Visit veriship.com.

For more information, please contact:

Zach Spain

Sr. Manager, Marketing

VeriShip

zach.spain@veriship.com | 913.933.3984

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-veriship-intelligence-platform-enhancements-continue-cloud-based-parcel-analytics-platform-enjoys-record-usage-and-user-engagement-to-start-2018-300640161.html

SOURCE VeriShip

Related Links

http://veriship.com/about

