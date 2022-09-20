As VT's First Retailers Are Licensed, Heady Vermont Launches App and Extends Cannabis Celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a surprise twist, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses during its September 14 meeting, more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

As growers, makers and retailers ready for the adult-use market, Heady Vermont, the state's largest media and events platform, is providing strategic ways for small businesses to connect directly with market-ready consumers and get their brand to the forefront of Vermont's industry.

In anticipation of what will likely be a slower retail and product rollout, the company is extending its Vermont Cannabis Week celebration, with retail and product launches running all month long, and an App launch party with vendors in early November.

Vermont Cannabis Month , presented by Morrisville retailer Higher Elevation, takes place from October 1 to 31, 2022.

This multifaceted event is engaging small product makers, independent retailers and market ready consumers through innovative statewide and regional marketing campaigns, dedicated platforms, a new weed finder app and multiple event promotions.

The app, now available at app.headyvermont.com , highlights retailers, cannabis brands, strain reviews from licensed growers and upcoming events. It's free to use and download, and already has hundreds of users.

"It's been a joy to watch our partners and Headies competitors and industry friends get their license approvals over the last few months," said Heady Vermont CEO Monica Donovan. "Things feel like they're coming full circle, despite the fact that cannabis can be an incredibly challenging landscape."

Heady Vermont welcomed over 800 people to its third annual growers cup celebration, The Headies Cup , in April. Attendees viewed and sampled products from a range of growers and vendors, including several who are now approved for cannabis licensing.

Thanks to our sponsors and app supporters Presenting Sponsor Higher Elevation , Vermont Bud Barn, Lily Hill CBD , Family Tree and Vermont Select. Interested sponsors and vendors can get in touch with the Heady ad team for more info.

ABOUT: Heady Vermont produces events and provides essential news, information, and memberships to cannabis businesses and consumers. More about Heady Membership .

The mission of Vermont Cannabis Month is to highlight and increase brand recognition for small, independent businesses and Vermont small-batch products as the legal market launches in the Green Mountain State.

