As War in Israel Continues to Rage, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Approves $5 Million Emergency Grant

News provided by

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

19 Oct, 2023, 14:31 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Israel's war with Hamas continues to intensify, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) announced this week the immediate release of 20 million shekels (more than $5 million) to be distributed to support those in need.

Since the war began, The Fellowship has been actively working with partner organizations, the IDF Homefront Command, local municipalities, hospitals, and others to identify immediate, specific needs, and to ensure that funds are properly distributed.

On Sunday, The Fellowship announced:

  • Security Support
    • The purchase of 1,000 flak jackets for use by security personnel
    • Transportation and installation of several dozen portable bomb shelters along the northern border and in the Galilee region

  • Emergency Needs Support
    • The transfer of $500,000 (with a matching commitment from the Israel Lottery Commission, for a total of $1 million) to communities on the Gaza border to address immediate critical needs such as food, medication, transportation, and therapy services
    • A grant of more than $375,000 to NETEL (Victims of Trauma from Terror Activities) to increase their support hotlines, which have seen a 6,000% jump in calls since the outbreak of the war
    • Mobilizing of The Fellowship's Mobile Emergency Response Center, which provides an area for rescue and casualty identification teams and families to be able to rest and refresh, and be provided with food, drinks, snacks, access to electricity to charge phones, and other services
    • Positioning Fellowship mobile units throughout the country to distribute refreshments in areas with a high concentration of security and IDF forces 
    • More than $500,000 (about $1,250 per family) will be distributed to families of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel that were injured in combat

  • Evacuee Support
    • Distribution of 1,600 grants of about $1,250 each to families evacuated from the southern areas hardest-hit by the conflict
    • Distribution of 600 debit cards in the amount of $150 each to benefit families who have been evacuated from their homes
    • Moving children who had been evacuated to Ashkelon, Israel from the Ukraine to a safer location
    • Distribution of games and toys to families of children with special needs in Netivot

  • Food Distributions
    • Distribution of prepared meals in the southern town of Netivot by local welfare offices and the IDF Homefront Command
    • Distribution of food and prepared meals to soldiers serving on the northern border, in cooperation with the Beit Batya Soup Kitchen

"We are living through one of the worst tragedies ever to impact the state of Israel. We have witnessed a horrific attack on Israeli children, adults, the elderly – innocent people who were murdered and never had the chance to defend themselves," said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship.

"This attack has impacted every Israeli and has left countless people without a safe home to return to, and without access to basic supplies like food, medication, and clothing. Since the outbreak of the war, we have been working to respond in all ways possible. The Fellowship pledges to continue to respond to this emergency quickly and effectively, by offering our full support to people in need. We pray this horrific war will end soon, so we can focus on helping people rebuild their lives."

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.

About Yael Eckstein
As President and CEO of The Fellowship, Yael Eckstein oversees all programs and serves as the international spokesperson for the organization. With over a decade of non-profit experience in multiple roles, Yael has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. In addition to her podcast exploring the Jewish roots of the Christian faith, Nourish Your Biblical Roots. Yael also invites thought-leaders, pastors, authors, and other influencers to discuss Israel and Jewish-Christian relations on Conversations with Yael. She is the 2023 recipient of the Jerusalem Post's Humanitarian Award, and in 2020, 2021 and 2023, was named to the publication's list of 50 Most Influential Jews. Born outside of Chicago, Yael is based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Media Contact: 
Elizabeth Gartman
[email protected]
+1 312-641-8544

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Also from this source

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Approves $5M in Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Distribution Throughout Israel Following Devastating Hamas Attacks

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Approves $5M in Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Distribution Throughout Israel Following Devastating Hamas Attacks

In the hours following the massive and vicious attacks by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning October 7, the...
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews distributes $10 million in aid to more than 250,000 people globally ahead of High Holy Days

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews distributes $10 million in aid to more than 250,000 people globally ahead of High Holy Days

As Israeli families seek to stock up on apples, honey, and all things traditionally used to ring in the High Holy Days, many are grappling with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Religion

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.