As Water Stressed Regions Grow, New Sustainable AgTech Company Develops Solutions To Defend Our Future

In conjunction with their company launch, they are also announcing the world's first and only proven gel substrate, HYPERroots™, enabling propagators to achieve higher yields consistently, with minimal OpEx. Testing in Controlled Environment Agriculture, and with conventional outdoor growers shows that, compared to other existing substrates, HYPERroots radically reduce the amount of water required to grow food, and dramatically improve crop outcomes, consistently and reliably, without pesticides or growth hormones, thus supporting automation and freeing time for producers to build their businesses.

R&D is the heart of Proterra Ag, and the company's roadmap of advanced technology is focused on scaling up sustainable agriculture while scaling down costs. Leading the way for new product development is Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Morris Gasmer and Chief Scientist, Geoff Landis, who has been developing and testing new technology over the past six years. With more than twenty patents, the new products being rolled out over the next several quarters fully meet some of the biggest challenges in agriculture.

In 2019 Erik Caso, Board Chairman and CEO joined the company to see it through commercialization and bringing its products to market, also leading the charge for investment. Today the company has raised 100% of Series A funding through Ospraie Ag Science and will be moving toward Series B by mid-2022.

Proterra Ag currently sells across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Proterra Ag™, Inc. exists to achieve the impossible in sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2021 in Los Angeles, California, they invent technology and market products that make growing food efficient, productive, profitable, and kind to the earth. HYPERrootsTM is the world's first and only proven gel substrate, enabling higher yields, consistently, with minimal effort and fewer resources than other substrates. Thanks to our strong R&D core, we continue to develop industry-changing innovations.

