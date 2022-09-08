As Wellbeing Takes Center Stage in Workforce Strategy, Kumanu Launches Capabilities to Combat Burnout and Cultivate Purpose

As new national data reveals 65% of leaders consider wellbeing integral to their workforce strategy, Kumanu blends focus on personal, organizational, and social determinants of health through a unified and customizable platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, the purpose-centered wellbeing company, today announced capabilities to help center workforce strategy on unaddressed factors driving engagement, retention, and better mental health.

The Business Group on Health's 2023 Large Employer Survey reveals that most leaders now consider wellbeing integral to workforce strategy. Trending needs include Social Determinants of Health, mental health stigma, and rampant burnout.

"The scientific literature overwhelmingly points to personal purpose as a catalyst in creating positive change in these areas. That's exactly what we're seeing," said Dr. Vic Strecher, renowned researcher, Kumanu's founder and chief executive officer, and author of Life On Purpose: How Living for What Matters Most Changes Everything.

By centering experience on individual roles, values, and purpose, Kumanu's platform delivers a uniquely personalized experience. This caught the attention of Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica, a leading healthcare delivery system.

"When we learned about Kumanu's purpose-centered approach to wellbeing, we were intrigued. When we saw the potential to integrate a Social Determinants of Health focus, we became inspired by the opportunity to impact peoples' lives in profound ways, through their employers," said Oostra.

Kumanu's innovations for this Fall include:

AI-supported digital coaching that helps individuals restore energy and build emotional wellbeing into each day through small-step behaviors aligned to purposeful intentions,

An individually tailored employee resource hub that blends vetted local programs for Social Determinants with employer-sponsored benefits, expert behavioral strategies and inspiring tips curated from the user community,

Workforce analytics, powered by Kumanu's Purposeful Culture Index™, a predictive model that links workforce strategy to employee experience, engagement, retention, and positive mental health indicators,

Purposeful Leader workshops designed to build a culture of wellbeing by cultivating individual and shared purpose, and encouraging leadership strategies that reduce workforce burnout.

These elements are now being deployed at ProMedica, and at a growing roster of organizations partnering with Kumanu to reboot their wellbeing strategies.

About Kumanu

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social wellbeing of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. For more information, visit www.kumanu.com.

