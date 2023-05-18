As Wildfire Threats Surge Across U.S., GHD Unveils Proven Solution for Managing Community Wildfire Risks

  • Burntfields Wildfire Risk Management Solution allows municipalities to manage wildfire risks to keep people, property and the environment safe
  • 4.5 million U.S. homes at high or extreme risk from wildfires

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires continue to severely impact the United States - due to the effects of climate change, drier vegetation, and continuous urban expansion into more remote areas - global professional services company GHD has unveiled a new approach and solution to address community concerns before, during and after wildfires occur.

This graphic shows the devastating toll of wildfires in the United States. GHD’s Burntfields Wildfire Risk Management Solution focuses on keeping people and property safe by determining what drives wildfire risks, where and when those risks can occur and offering effective solutions to improve business and community resiliency.
GHD has trademarked a new land designation called "Burntfields™" which describes the wildland urban interface (or WUI) - where wilderness meets developed land - areas that have been or could be environmentally, socially and economically harmed by wildfire.

GHD's Burntfields Wildfire Risk Management Solution focuses on keeping people and property safe by determining what drives wildfire risks, where and when those risks can occur and offering effective solutions to improve business and community resiliency. Burntfields employs vulnerability assessments and scenario-based computer modeling to address wildfire risks by proactively working with stakeholders to develop:

  • Early prevention and mitigation plans 
  • Wildfire preparedness and response actions, and
  • Recovery strategies 

"Wildfires are becoming more frequent, more severe, longer burning and affect areas not accustomed to such events. Population migration to previously unsettled areas has resulted in unprecedented wildfire risk in many communities," said Roy Thun, senior environmental specialist at GHD. "As new infrastructure is built in areas more vulnerable to wildfire, our Burntfields Wildfire Risk Management approach allows communities to properly prepare, prevent and mitigate wildfires, respond to fire-related emergencies and aid businesses, residents and the environment in recovery."

Wildfire season is now a yearlong period. Dry, hot states such as California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Oklahoma are extremely vulnerable. The data shows that the need for support is increasing for communities threatened by wildfires, which grow stronger and more common each year, at a pace public resources struggle to match.

Between 2010-2022 in the US, there were:

  • 63,000 wildfires per year on average
  • 7 million acres burned by wildfires per year, on average
  • $110.3 billion annual average cost from impact of wildfires
  • 1 million people were ordered to evacuate in California during the 2017- 2019 fire season

Another startling number is that 29 million Americans live in areas vulnerable to extreme wildfires. And 4.5 million U.S. homes are at high or extreme risk from wildfires, with over 2 million in California alone.  

"Communities need to assess their needs to develop the proper mitigation and protection strategy based on their specific needs such as moving people out of danger more quickly, developing a more managed response or to add roads or improve road capacity," continue Thun. "Our goal is to provide the best data to community planners so they can act to ensure maximum safety for residents. A combination of public and private sector resources is necessary to address all Burntfields risks in unison."

Find out more at www.Burntfields.com

About GHD
GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and urbanization sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 11,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com. Find a local office here.

GHD in the Americas
GHD has long-standing client relationships, a significant project and economic footprint in the Americas and represents 40 percent of GHD's global workforce with nearly 4,000 professionals in over 130 offices in the US, Canada, and Chile. In 2023, our Canadian business was named as one of Canada's Top 100 employers. GHD ranks #9 in international design firms operating in the US and #8 in Canada according to Engineering News-Record's 2022 annual survey of key market segments. Find a local office here

