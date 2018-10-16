As Wildfires Continue Across Western US, Environmental Health Experts Provide Advice on How to Help Keep Indoor Air Clear of Smoke

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefighters and support personnel continue to work toward containing 36 large fires currently burning in the western U.S. This year alone, the fires have burned through more than 8 million acres of land through mid-October. Smoke from these fires has impacted outdoor air quality in communities well beyond the areas directly affected by wildfires, as weather patterns carried ash particles far across North America. Environmental health experts have weighed in on ways to improve indoor air quality in regions affected by wildfire smoke, and air purifiers are cited as one reliable element to help improve air quality in the home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, consumers should use a freestanding indoor air filter with particle removal to help reduce the effects of wildfire smoke for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, as well as children and elderly people. Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifiers are one such solution to help continuously clean the air and improve indoor air quality.

"Wildfires are not only harmful to the natural environment, people, animals and property in the impacted areas, but also affect the air quality well beyond the states and provinces where the fires take place – pollutants can be carried hundreds, even thousands of miles away," says Dr. Ted Myatt, ScD, an air quality expert and senior scientist with Environmental Health & Engineering. "Air purifiers can be part of a solution to help keep air circulated and cleaner when the smoke particles and soot start to infiltrate the home. The filters help to capture particles from the air that passes through them. The particles may be invisible to the naked eye but can have a significant negative impact on air quality."

Easy-to-use, affordable and reliable, Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifiers can help improve the air quality in your home. They help capture up to 99.97 percent of both larger airborne allergens and other microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns—like smoke—from the air that passes through the powerful filtration system. The filtered air gets circulated back into the room up to 5X an hour, resulting in cleaner, clearer air in your home.

"Extra precautions should be taken for families with infants and young children, who are more susceptible to smoke since their lungs are still developing and they breathe in more air as a result," added Myatt. "To help reduce exposure, consider running a portable air purifier in the areas of the home where your family spends the most time, such as the living room and bedrooms."

Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifiers are available at retailers nationwide (stores and online) including, Home Depot, Menards, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon.com.

For more on the benefits of air purification and to view the range of Honeywell air purifiers available, visit: www.HoneywellPluggedIn.com or Facebook.com/HoneywellPluggedIn.

