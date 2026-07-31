As World Cup Summer Ignites a Youth Sports Surge, TruHeight Announces Expansion Beyond Vitamins

Family nutrition brand enters functional foods with new Protein Energy Waffles as millions of kids head into fall sports and demand for functional nutrition reaches all-time highs

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As this summer's FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico inspires a nationwide surge in youth sports participation, family nutrition company TruHeight announced its expansion beyond traditional vitamins and supplements into a broader functional nutrition platform.

TruHeight Soccer

The announcement comes at the close of a historic sports summer in North America. With the tournament played on home soil, youth soccer organizations nationwide are reporting a surge in fall registration interest. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, outdoor soccer participation reached an all-time high heading into the tournament, growing nearly 16% year over year, and U.S. Soccer projects total participation could reach 29 million players by the end of 2026.

"Over the past several years, we've watched parents become much more engaged in understanding what goes into the products they give their kids," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TruHeight. "Moments like this summer remind us how much kids want to move, play, and compete. Families are asking better questions, reading labels more carefully, and looking for brands they believe are acting in their best interest. We see that as a positive shift, and it's one we're building our company around."

Founded with a mission to support healthy growth and development through high-quality nutrition, TruHeight has grown into one of America's fastest-growing family nutrition brands. Its products are now available in approximately 5,000 CVS locations, at Target, on Nordstrom Marketplace, and through major online retailers.

The expansion also aligns with growing consumer interest in foods that provide clear nutritional benefits. According to Google Trends, searches for "fibermaxxing" increased 115% over the past 90 days, while searches related to dietary fiber reached an all-time high in 2026. The trend reflects rising interest in functional foods that deliver benefits beyond basic nutrition.

TruHeight is now entering the functional energy category with its new Protein Energy Waffles, developed for active kids, teens, and athletes. Each serving provides protein and 7 grams of fiber in a convenient format designed to fuel practices, games, and busy school days.

The waffles represent the first product in a broader innovation pipeline that extends beyond vitamins. TruHeight is actively developing new functional foods and nutrition products focused on performance, recovery, cognitive wellness, and everyday family health.

"Families don't just want another supplement," said Justin Rapoport, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TruHeight. "They want functional products their kids will actually enjoy eating and that fit naturally into school, sports, and everyday life. The Protein Energy Waffle is the first step in building that broader platform, and we're just getting started."

The expansion reflects TruHeight's long-term vision of becoming a comprehensive family nutrition company built around quality ingredients, responsible formulation, transparent labeling, and practical wellness solutions.

As millions of kids carry World Cup inspiration into fall tryouts, practices, and new seasons, the company says its focus remains unchanged: helping families make informed nutritional choices through transparency, accessibility, and continued innovation.

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a family nutrition company dedicated to supporting healthy growth and development through vitamins, protein products, functional foods, and wellness essentials. The company is expanding into functional nutrition with innovative products designed for active families while maintaining its commitment to quality, transparency, and responsible product development. TruHeight products are available nationwide at major retailers and online at truheightvitamins.com.

Media Contact

TruHeight Vitamins

619-292-8360

[email protected]

truheightvitamins.com

SOURCE TruHeight Vitamins