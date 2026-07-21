TruHeight Joins Nordstrom and JCPenney Marketplaces as Wellness Brands Reshape the Department Store

Family nutrition brand's newest retail partnerships reflect a broader shift: health and wellness products are becoming a staple of platforms once reserved for fashion and apparel

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight, the family nutrition brand, today announced it is joining the Nordstrom Marketplace and the JCPenney Marketplace, bringing its lineup of clean-label vitamins, gummies, protein shakes, and everyday nutrition products to two of America's most iconic department store names.

TruHeight Launch Image TruHeight Products

The partnerships place TruHeight at the center of one of retail's most notable shifts. Department stores and fashion-first marketplaces, long defined by clothing, shoes, and accessories, are rapidly expanding into health and wellness as consumers increasingly treat wellness as part of their everyday lifestyle rather than a separate shopping trip. For a generation of shoppers, the same platforms where they buy back-to-school outfits and activewear are becoming destinations for the products that fuel those activities.

"Five years ago, you wouldn't expect to find a family nutrition brand next to denim and sneakers," said Justin Rapoport, Co-CEO of TruHeight. "Today, wellness is part of how families shop for everything. Nordstrom and JCPenney recognize that, and we're proud to bring family nutrition to their marketplaces."

The move extends a period of rapid retail growth for TruHeight, which launched in 5,000 CVS stores nationwide in June following its national debut at Target earlier this year, and is also available at iHerb and on Amazon. With the addition of Nordstrom and JCPenney, TruHeight's products will reach shoppers across drug, mass, e-commerce, and department store channels.

"Every retailer we add is a signal of the trust families place in our brand," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight. "Department stores are where families have shopped together for generations. Meeting them there with simple, clean nutrition products is a natural next step."

TruHeight products will be available on the Nordstrom and JCPenney marketplaces in the coming weeks, joining the brand's existing availability at CVS, Target, iHerb, Amazon, and truheightvitamins.com.

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a family nutrition brand offering clean-label vitamins, gummies, protein shakes, and everyday nutrition products for kids, teens, and active families. Founded with a commitment to simple ingredients and convenient formats, TruHeight products are available at major retailers nationwide and online at truheightvitamins.com.

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SOURCE TruHeight Vitamins