TruHeight Partners with Anti-Vaping Advocate Kyle Wimmer to Support School Speaking Tour Nationwide

Family nutrition brand backs educator's middle school and high school tour promoting nicotine-free, healthy lifestyles for students

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight, the family nutrition brand, today announced a partnership with anti-vaping advocate and youth speaker Kyle Wimmer, founder of FOUR 24's, to support his speaking tour at middle schools and high schools across the country. Youth vaping remains one of the most pressing health challenges facing American schools. Wimmer, who connects with students through school assemblies about the effects of vaping and nicotine and the value of healthy daily habits, is slated to speak at 18 schools and events this year, with dozens of additional schools requesting visits for the 2026-2027 school year. His recent stops include the TNStrong Youth Summit in Tennessee, attended by hundreds of students from across the state, and upcoming visits include school districts in Colorado and California.

Kyle Speaking in a TruHeight Jersey TruHeight Vitamins

The partnership coincides with the launch of the FOUR 24's app, now live at four24s.app and accessible from any mobile device or computer. The app functions as a stopwatch with built-in accountability and support, helping students work toward the FOUR 24's milestones of quitting nicotine: 24 hours, 24 days, 24 weeks, and 24/7. It also provides resources and gives users an outlet to document their journey. FOUR 24's will be submitted to app stores in the coming weeks, with a downloadable version expected by the end of August.

"Our brand exists to help kids and teens be their healthiest, and that mission doesn't stop at what's in the bottle," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight. "Kyle is in school gyms week after week talking to students about avoiding nicotine and building healthy habits. Supporting that work is one of the most direct ways we can show up for the next generation."

"My message to students has always been to trade poison for a passion," said Kyle Wimmer, founder of FOUR 24's. "Partnering with TruHeight lets us take that one step further: to trade nicotine for nutrients. Students respond when the message comes from someone real, and this support helps me reach more schools and more kids."

Through the partnership, TruHeight will provide support for Wimmer's school visits, including TruHeight wellness kits for students at participating schools, subject to each school's approval.

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a family nutrition brand offering clean-label vitamins, gummies, protein shakes, and everyday nutrition products for kids, teens, and active families. Founded with a commitment to simple ingredients and convenient formats, TruHeight products are available at major retailers nationwide and online at truheightvitamins.com.

Media Contact

TruHeight Vitamins

[email protected]

619-292-8360

truheightvitamins.com

SOURCE TruHeight Vitamins