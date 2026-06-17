As World Microbiome Day Arrives June 27, Biostime Helps Parents Understand the Importance of Their Baby's Developing Gut

New "Active Little Gut" campaign spotlights the first 1,000 days of your child's life as a key window for supporting early microbiome development.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every June 27, World Microbiome Day asks us to pay attention to the trillions of microorganisms that quietly shape our health. This year, children's nutrition brand Biostime is helping bring that conversation to parents of newborns, babies, and young children through its new "Active Little Gut" campaign.

“Everyday Wellness Begins in the Gut.” Pictured here from Left to Right: Biostime Baby Vitamin D & Colic Probiotic Drops and Biostime Baby & Kids Daily Probiotics & Prebiotics with Essential Vitamin D Plus.

Timed to World Microbiome Day, the campaign is built around a simple but powerful message: a baby's gut microbiome is developing rapidly in early life and continues to be shaped during the first 1,000 days, a critical window for growth, digestion, immune development, and overall wellness.*

"A healthier gut starts with understanding the small but powerful ecosystem that influences so many aspects of our health," says Dr. Jonathan Lane, Biostime's Associate Director of Global Research. "We are proud to be a world leader backed by over 25 years of research and a growing line of safe and effective microbiome-led nutritional supplements designed to help promote a healthy gut and strong immune system from birth."

Why the Gut — and Why Now

Nearly 70% of a child's immune system is located in the gut, making gut health an important foundation for whole-child wellness.* Yet many parents are still looking for simple, accessible education on how to support their child's developing microbiome during the early years.

A child's gut microbiome is influenced by many factors, including birth experience, feeding journey, antibiotic exposure, environment, and the introduction of solid foods. Rather than focusing on one single factor, Biostime's "Active Little Gut" campaign is designed to help parents better understand how the gut works and how daily nutrition can play a role for life in supporting digestive and immune health.*

"Babies are born with a sterile gut, so the very first introduction of nourishment begins the process of developing their microbiome," says registered dietitian Dana A. White. "Whether a baby is breastfed, formula-fed, or beginning to explore complementary foods, parents can support gut health through everyday nutrition. As children grow, foods that naturally contain prebiotics and probiotics and targeted supplements when appropriate can help support a healthy gut environment."*

Helping Parents Understand the Building Blocks of Gut Health

Through the "Active-Little-Gut" campaign, Biostime is helping parents better understand three important building blocks of microbiome support:

Probiotics — Live microorganisms that replenish beneficial bacteria in the gut. Found in foods like yogurt, sourdough, and tempeh, as well as targeted supplements. Strain selection matters: not all probiotics survive the journey to where they are needed, and not all strains deliver the same benefits.





Live microorganisms that replenish beneficial bacteria in the gut. Found in foods like yogurt, sourdough, and tempeh, as well as targeted supplements. Strain selection matters: not all probiotics survive the journey to where they are needed, and not all strains deliver the same benefits. Prebiotics — Specialized food that nourishes beneficial bacteria in the gut, helping them thrive and support a healthy gut environment.*





Specialized food that nourishes beneficial bacteria in the gut, helping them thrive and support a healthy gut environment.* Synbiotics — The strategic combination of the right prebiotics with the right probiotics, working together to maximize gut health and immune support. Think of synbiotics as the Active Little Gut's most powerful ally.

Not all probiotics are the same — and for babies and children, strain selection matters. Biostime's probiotic & prebiotic supplements are developed with carefully selected probiotic strains studied in pediatric populations, not simply adapted from adult wellness formulas. These strains are chosen to help survive the digestive journey and reach the gut, where they support a healthy microbiome, alongside prebiotics and key nutrients designed for little ones at different ages and stages.

About World Microbiome Day

World Microbiome Day is a global initiative established by APC Microbiome Ireland, a research institute at University College Cork. Celebrated annually on June 27, the day raises public awareness of the microbiome's critical role in human, animal, and environmental health.

About Biostime

Biostime is the world's #1 brand of children's probiotic and prebiotic supplements† and a world-renowned children's nutrition brand of the Health & Happiness (H&H) Group. Backed by more than 25 years of research, Biostime offers a growing line of microbiome-led nutritional supplements clinically formulated to support gut health and immunity from birth through every age and stage.

Featured products : Biostime Baby & Kids Daily Probiotics & Prebiotics with Essential Vitamin D Plus, Biostime Baby & Kids HMO Biotic Plus Daily Probiotics + HMO Prebiotic and Biostime Baby Vitamin D & Colic Probiotic Drops.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† Data Source: †Based on Euromonitor International's research findings as generated via desk research and trade interviews, measured in terms of retail sales value in 2024.

About H&H Group North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions with ingredients backed by science for both pets and people. The consumer brands include Solid Gold Pet, America's first holistic pet nutrition company, Zesty Paws premium functional pet supplements and children's nutrition brand, Biostime, as well as vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse and Aurelia.

SOURCE Biostime