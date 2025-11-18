Biostime Delicious Fruity Bites Pack Vitamins, Prebiotics & Probiotics in a Tasty Gummy with Less Than 1 g of Sugar; Make Daily Wellness Fun & Easy for Kids

Orlando, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostime, a world-leading children's nutrition brand of the Health & Happiness (H&H) Group and The World's #1 Brand of Children's Probiotics and Prebiotics § makes supplementing nutrition fuss free for children with its NEW Biostime Kids Fruity Bites.

Biostime, The World’s #1 Brand of Children’s Probiotics and Prebiotics §, makes supplementing nutrition fuss free for children with Biostime Kids Fruity Bites, premium nutritious and delicious gummies for children with no added sugar, no sugar alcohols, no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. § Data Source: Based on Euromonitor International’s research findings as generated via desk research and trade interviews, measured in terms of retail sales value in 2023.

Containing less than 1 gram of total sugar per serving, Biostime Kids Fruity Bites are premium nutritious and delicious gummies for children with no added sugar, no sugar alcohols, no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. They are gluten-free and free from top 8 allergens1. Providing a healthier option that kids can enjoy daily, these nutritional supplements are available in four varieties and natural flavors from which parents can choose: Multivitamin Fruity Bites, Immune Defense* Fruity Bites, Prebiotics and Probiotic Fiber Fruity Bites and Calm & Sleep Support* Fruity Bites. All Fruity Bites are formulated with clinically studied probiotic strains to support gut health.*

"Most sugar-free gummies use sugar alcohols and other sugar substitutes," said Dana A. White, a leading dietitian. "Even 'no sugar added' products may sneak in junk which can make them less healthy than they seem. Biostime's tasty Fruity Bites are a better choice for kids because they simply leave out the junk," she adds.

All four of Biostime's expertly formulated, safe and effective Fruity Bites nutritional supplements for children deliver real flavor:

Biostime Kids Multivitamin Fruity Bites - 4+ Years | 1 Bottle (25 Servings) | $19.99

Packed with 11 essential vitamins and minerals, including A, C, D3, and B-vitamins to support growth and development plus lutein for eye and brain health*. Taken in the morning, each serving also provides digestive health support with 1 billion CFUs of high quality clinically tested probiotics and prebiotic fiber to maintain gut health*, making them a perfect choice for picky eaters.

Biostime Kids Immune Defense Fruity Bites - 4+ Years | 1 Bottle (25 Servings) |$19.99

Enriched with a powerful blend of vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc and elderberry extract to support children's immune health. * A daily serving also provides digestive health support with 1.5 billion CFUs of high quality clinically tested probiotics and prebiotic fiber to promote a healthy gut and overall well-being*.

Biostime Kids Probiotics & Prebiotic Fiber Fruity Bites - 4+ Years | 1 Bottle (25 Servings) | $19.99

Packed with a powerful blend of 2 billion CFUs of high quality clinically tested probiotics per daily serving to support children's digestive health. Include 3g of chicory root (FOS) prebiotic fiber to help maintain gut balance and overall wellness*, especially helpful for children with low fiber intake.

Biostime Kids Calm & Sleep Support Fruity Bites - 4+ Years | 1 Bottle (25 Servings) | $19.99

Taken in the evening, these sleep gummies are melatonin-free and non-habit forming. They're specially crafted with chamomile and magnesium, plus lemon balm, passion flower and L-tryptophan to promote relaxation and sleep*. What's more, each serving contains 1.5 billion CFUs high quality clinically tested probiotics and prebiotic fiber to maintain gut health.*

"As a renowned global leader in premium nutrition with more than 25 years of expertise in scientific research, Biostime is dedicated to providing immune-digestive health solutions that support the well-being of all children at every age and stage," said Dr Jonathan Lane, Biostime Associate Director Global Research.

Shop for Biostime products on Amazon or at https://biostime.us/. Select Biostime products are also available at Walmart.com. For more information, visit: Biostime.us

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

§ Data Source: Based on Euromonitor International's research findings as generated via desk research and trade interviews, measured in terms of retail sales value in 2023.

1 8 top allergens include milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, peanuts, wheat, soy and sesame.

About H&H Group North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions with ingredients backed by science for both pets and people. The consumer brands include Solid Gold Pet, America's first holistic pet nutrition company, Zesty Paws, a brand of pet supplements, and children's nutrition brand, Biostime, as well as vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse.

