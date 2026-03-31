Biostime's New A-L-G Care™ Collection of Probiotic-enriched Supplements for Babies and Kids are Formulated with Clinically Studied Probiotic Strains Trusted by Scientific Experts to Help Strengthen Immunity, Support Skin Health, and Promote Nasal & Respiratory Wellness in Babies and Kids*

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostime -- The World's #1 Brand of Children's Probiotic and Prebiotic Supplements† and world-renowned children's nutrition brand of the Health & Happiness (H&H) Group -- introduces the Biostime A-L-G Care™ collection, part of its 2026 line of safe and effective baby and children's probiotic and prebiotic supplements to help promote a healthy gut and strong immune systems.*

Biostime’s A-L-G Care™ Collection helps children navigate today’s growing sensitivities all year long from the inside out and is backed by clinically studied probiotic strains. The products in the line currently include Biostime Baby & Kids Dual Defense and Biostime Baby & Kids Skin Defense powders.

Backed by over 20 years of research and supporting the motto that "Everyday Wellness Begins in The Gut", Biostime's growing line of microbiome-first nutritional supplements include Biostime Baby & Kids Dual Defense and Biostime Baby & Kids Skin Defense powders. Both are backed by clinically studied probiotic strains that support nasal, respiratory, skin and immune health, especially during seasonal changes and with the increase of common irritants.*

"With the change of seasons comes a chance for children to be outside a lot more; it's also the time of year when common irritants are at their height, making it a perfect time to spring clean your family's routines while promoting nutrition, gut health, and protection from seasonal sensitivities," said leading Dietitian Dana A. White. "In addition to nutritious foods and healthy habits, support gut health with a high-quality probiotic and prebiotic supplement. The Biostime Baby and Kids A-L-G Care™ Collection offers easy and convenient one-serving powder packs with clinically tested ingredients," adds White.

Biostime's A-L-G Care™ Collection helps children navigate today's growing sensitivities all year long from the inside out and is backed by clinically studied probiotic strains. The products in the line currently include:

Biostime Baby & Kids Dual Defense (28 Powder Packets) – This triple strain probiotic blend delivers 5 billion CFU per serving and is expertly formulated with effective, clinically studied probiotics shown to support children's natural defenses, including healthy nasal and respiratory function and immune health.* This exclusive formulation also includes 2'Fl-Human Milk Oligosaccharide (HMO), naturally found in human breast milk and plays a strong function in shaping a healthy infant gut microbiota. Contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Each serving is sugar-free, gluten-free and vegetarian.

Results from clinical trials found that after 12 weeks this probiotic blend helped to strengthen the immune system, maintain a healthy inflammatory response to seasonal changes and irritants and support overall health year-round. (1,2)

With Biostime Baby & Kids Skin Defense Powder (28 Powder Packets), helping little ones stay comfortable through exposure to environmental triggers has never been easier. This advanced probiotic and prebiotic supplement is carefully formulated with a clinically-studied probiotic strain shown to protect children age 6 months and up from skin inflammation related to the body's immune response. Contains the clinically studied probiotic Bifidobacterium breve M-16V, a predominant strain in the gut of healthy breastfed infants, along with 750 mg per serving of FOS (Fructo-oligosaccharides) prebiotics to support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and foster digestive wellness. * Contains no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Each serving is sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan.

Results from clinical trials found that after 12 weeks this probiotic blend helped protect children ages 6 months and up from skin inflammation, inflammation related to the body's healthy immune response to irritants, allergens, and bacteria. (1,2, 3,4)

"Nearly 70% of a child's immune system lives in the gut, but not all probiotics used survive transportation in the gut. That is why Biostime uses scientifically selected probiotics with a superior delivery system ensuring 90% reach the intestine, where they do the heavy lifting to support your little ones' gut and immune health," said Dr. Jonathan Lane, Biostime Associate Director Global Research.

Follow this link to learn more from Dr. Lane about the science behind Biostime Baby & Kids Dual Defense Powder: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kL08o4mLWTc

Follow this link to learn more from Dr. Lane about the science behind Biostime Baby & Kids Skin Defense Powder: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q40FfNWvWYo

Visit Biostime.us to learn more about the A-L-G Care™ Collection and more about Biostime's expertly formulated, safe and effective children's probiotic supplements, all backed by clinically studied probiotic strains, including: Biostime Baby & Kids Daily Probiotics & Prebiotics / Essential Vitamin D Plus, Biostime Baby & Kids HMO Biotic Plus Daily Probiotics + HMO Prebiotic and Biostime Baby Vitamin D & Colic Probiotic Drops.

Shop for Biostime products on Amazon, Biostime.us, and Walmart.com. Follow us @biostimeus and for more information, visit: Biostime.us.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†Data Source: †Based on Euromonitor International's research findings as generated via desk research and trade interviews, measured in terms of global retail sales value in 2024.

van der Aa, L. B., Heymans, H. S., van Aalderen, W. M., Sillevis Smitt, J. H., Knol, J., Ben Amor, K., Goossens, D. A., Sprikkelman, A. B., & the Synbad Study Group. (2010). Effect of a new synbiotic mixture on atopic dermatitis in infants: A randomized-controlled trial. Clinical & Experimental Allergy, 40(5), 795–804. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1365-2222.2010.03465.x Hattori, K., Sasai, M., Yamamoto, A., Taniuchi, S., Kobayashi, Y., Iwamoto, H., & Yaeshima, T. (2003). Administration of Bifidobacterium breve to infants with atopic dermatitis: Changes in fecal microflora and clinical symptoms. Arerugi (Japanese Journal of Allergology), 52, 20–30. https://doi.org/10.15036/arerugi.52.20 van der Aa, L.B., van Aalderen, W.M.C., Heymans, H.S.A., Henk Sillevis Smitt, J., Nauta, A.J., Knippels, L.M.J., Ben Amor, K., Sprikkelman, A.B. and the Synbad Study Group (2011), Synbiotics prevent asthma-like symptoms in infants with atopic dermatitis. Allergy, 66: 170-177. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1398-9995.2010.02416.x Taniuchi, S., Hattori, K., Yamamoto, A., Sasai, M., Hatano, Y., Kojima, T., Kobayashi, Y., Iwamoto, H., & Yaeshima, T. (2005). Administration of Bifidobacterium to infants with atopic dermatitis: Changes in fecal microflora and clinical symptoms. The Journal of Applied Research, 5(2), 387–396.

About H&H Group North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions with ingredients backed by science for both pets and people. The consumer brands include Solid Gold Pet, America's first holistic pet nutrition company, Zesty Paws premium functional pet supplements and children's nutrition brand, Biostime, as well as vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse.

SOURCE Biostime