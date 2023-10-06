ASA Announces 2023 Award Winners

News provided by

ASA

06 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 ASA Award winners were announced on Monday, October 2 at the International Awards Luncheon held at the 2023 ASA International Valuation Conference in New Orleans, LA.

Winners included:

Also, during the ceremonies, ASA's College of Fellows recognized William Engel and Douglas Krieser for their contributions to ASA and the appraisal profession and conferred the designation of Fellow (FASA)—the highest honor ASA bestows.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis
[email protected]
(703) 733-2124

SOURCE ASA

