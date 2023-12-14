ASA Announces Departure of CEO Johnnie White

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA announced today that Johnnie White, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Vice President, will be leaving the organization to assume the role of CEO at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology. White will continue his responsibilities at ASA until mid-February to facilitate a smooth transition. ASA will be initiating a comprehensive search for a new CEO, forming a search committee, and enlisting the services of executive search firm Association Strategies, Inc.

During his tenure, White achieved significant milestones, including:

Johnnie White, MBA, CAE, CMP Fellow

Successfully restoring the organization's financial health, resulting in a positive balance sheet.

Navigating the organization effectively through the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Launching the industry's inaugural COVID-19 News Portal for streamlined communication.

Facilitating the transition of the governance structure to a policy governance model.

Upgrading various technology platforms, including the association management system, learning management system, financial management system, community networking platform, and website.

Relocating ASA's headquarters to a more suitable office space aligned with the organization's future direction.

Strengthening relationships with valuation professional organizations in the US and globally.

Initiating an ASA brand awareness campaign to promote the organization and its members to those seeking appraisal services.

Establishing strategic partnerships with organizations outside the US to expand ASA's global presence.

Revamping the member newsletter for increased relevance and engagement.

Launching successful publications for the appraisal profession.

Transforming and expanding the in-person educational platform into a thriving virtual e-learning platform.

Taking a leadership role in addressing unconscious bias in real property appraisal through profession-wide initiatives.

Updating membership categories and credentialing requirements to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace.

Garrett Schwartz, ASA's International President, expressed gratitude for White's leadership during a transformative period. "Johnnie led ASA through significant changes during his years as CEO, restoring ASA's financial strength, leading us through the pandemic and significant changes to our technology systems, and helping strengthen ASA's brand around the world," Schwartz said. "We are thankful for his leadership over the last few years and wish him success in his new role and future endeavors. We will be working quickly to start a global search for a new CEO."

In reflecting on his departure, Johnnie White remarked, "After accomplishing major initiatives and achieving market leadership across diverse categories, I believe it is an opportune moment to transition leadership. I sincerely appreciate the incredible individuals at ASA for their dedication, confidence, and support throughout the years."

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the ASA's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis

[email protected]

(703) 733-2124

SOURCE ASA