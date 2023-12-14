ASA Announces Departure of CEO Johnnie White

News provided by

ASA

14 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  ASA announced today that Johnnie White, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Vice President, will be leaving the organization to assume the role of CEO at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology. White will continue his responsibilities at ASA until mid-February to facilitate a smooth transition. ASA will be initiating a comprehensive search for a new CEO, forming a search committee, and enlisting the services of executive search firm Association Strategies, Inc.

During his tenure, White achieved significant milestones, including:

Continue Reading
Johnnie White, MBA, CAE, CMP Fellow
Johnnie White, MBA, CAE, CMP Fellow

  • Successfully restoring the organization's financial health, resulting in a positive balance sheet.
  • Navigating the organization effectively through the challenges posed by the pandemic.
  • Launching the industry's inaugural COVID-19 News Portal for streamlined communication.
  • Facilitating the transition of the governance structure to a policy governance model.
  • Upgrading various technology platforms, including the association management system, learning management system, financial management system, community networking platform, and website.
  • Relocating ASA's headquarters to a more suitable office space aligned with the organization's future direction.
  • Strengthening relationships with valuation professional organizations in the US and globally.
  • Initiating an ASA brand awareness campaign to promote the organization and its members to those seeking appraisal services.
  • Establishing strategic partnerships with organizations outside the US to expand ASA's global presence.
  • Revamping the member newsletter for increased relevance and engagement.
  • Launching successful publications for the appraisal profession.
  • Transforming and expanding the in-person educational platform into a thriving virtual e-learning platform.
  • Taking a leadership role in addressing unconscious bias in real property appraisal through profession-wide initiatives.
  • Updating membership categories and credentialing requirements to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace.

Garrett Schwartz, ASA's International President, expressed gratitude for White's leadership during a transformative period. "Johnnie led ASA through significant changes during his years as CEO, restoring ASA's financial strength, leading us through the pandemic and significant changes to our technology systems, and helping strengthen ASA's brand around the world," Schwartz said. "We are thankful for his leadership over the last few years and wish him success in his new role and future endeavors. We will be working quickly to start a global search for a new CEO."

In reflecting on his departure, Johnnie White remarked, "After accomplishing major initiatives and achieving market leadership across diverse categories, I believe it is an opportune moment to transition leadership. I sincerely appreciate the incredible individuals at ASA for their dedication, confidence, and support throughout the years."

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the ASA's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis
[email protected]
(703) 733-2124

SOURCE ASA

Also from this source

ASA to Fulfill Market Demand for Well-Trained and Accredited Gems and Jewelry Appraisers

ASA is pleased to announce its upcoming gems and jewelry appraisal courses, designed for jewelers, gemologists, and allied professionals looking to...
ASA Announces 2023 Award Winners

ASA Announces 2023 Award Winners

The 2023 ASA Award winners were announced on Monday, October 2 at the International Awards Luncheon held at the 2023 ASA International Valuation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.