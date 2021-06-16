ASA Brings Together 12 Leaders in Aging to Capture their Wisdom and Share Their Visions for the Future

The conversations will delve into topics such as:

How to overcome ageism in the workplace, politics, media, advertising and popular culture;

How our healthcare, financial, social services and infrastructure systems can better support older adults and their caregivers;

The individual, social and systemic dimensions of aging, diversity and equity.

The opportunities and obligations of today's and tomorrow's elders;

Conceived as a unique opportunity to gather and record the knowledge and experiences of gerontology's pathfinders, The Legacy Interviews will air live every Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, and recordings will be made available online. All viewings are free and open to the public. Participation is welcome at https://www.asaging.org/legacy-interviews. Also, for those who watch all 12 programs live, the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology and ASA will provide a digital badge certification.

The United States is growing older. By 2035, there will be more people ages 65 and older than there are people younger than age 18. Meeting the needs of older adults is no longer a niche field, but rather a substantial part of every sector. Explains ASA CEO Peter Kaldes, "This unique program will support everyone from every field—social services, tech, design, medical, housing, legal, marketing, faith and more—to understand how they can reach and better serve this growing part of our population."

No one understands this more clearly than the program's host, Ken Dychtwald, a psychologist, gerontologist, entrepreneur and bestselling author of 18 books on aging- related issues. Over the past 40-plus years, Ken has emerged as one of the foremost visionaries and original thinkers regarding the lifestyle, marketing, healthcare, economic and workforce implications of global aging. Dychtwald conceptualized this program with ASA and says, "I am humbled and honored to interview these 12 legendary pathfinders to capture their wisdom, personal views, lessons and hopes for the future of aging. My hope is that these Legacy Interviews will be the ultimate compendium to inform, inspire and guide seasoned and young professionals for years to come."

The full schedule of the web series can be viewed at https://www.asaging.org/legacy-interviews and will feature:

June 23: Paul Nathanson, JD, Founding Director of Justice in Aging, formerly National Senior Citizens Law Center

June 30: Imani Woody, PhD, President/CEO, Mary's House for Older Adults

July 7: Linda Fried, MD, MPH, geriatrician and epidemiologist, first female Dean of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health

July 14: Jennie Chin Hansen, MS, former President, AARP, former CEO, American Geriatrics Society



July 21: Larry Curley, MPA, Executive Director of the National Indian Council on Aging and author of legislation to establish Title VI of the Older Americans Act



July 28: Kathy Greenlee, JD, former U.S. Assistant Secretary for Aging and former Senior Health Policy Advisor, Center for Practical Bioethics



August 4: Fernando Torres-Gil, PhD, MSW, Director, UCLA Center for Policy Research on Aging, and first U.S. Assistant Secretary for Aging



August 11: E. Percil Stanford, PhD, President of Folding Voice, Professor and Director Emeritus of the Department of Gerontology and The University Center on Aging at San Diego State University



August 18: Jeanette Takamura, PhD, former Assistant Secretary for Aging at the Administration on Aging, first female Dean of Columbia University's School of Social Work



August 25: Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, President, John Hartford Foundation, and an expert in geriatric nursing



September 1: Marc Freedman, MBA, Founder/CEO, Encore.org



September 8: John Rowe, MD, Professor of Health Policy and Aging, Columbia University, former Director, Division of Aging, Harvard Medical School

