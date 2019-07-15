ASA Enters into MOU with Australian Property Institute

RESTON, Va., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Australian Property Institute (API).

API CEO, Amelia Hodge, said, "At the core of the MOU is the mutual desire to build on our existing relationship and to further collaborate, particularly in the areas of standards, education and designation reciprocity. Both organizations are looking to build and maintain a long-term cooperative relationship that encourages the exchange of professional knowledge and development and opportunities for global career development pathways for our respective members."

The MOU also represents a further step toward realizing the API's goal to bring the global property profession community closer together through professional standards, ethics, compliance, assurance and best practices.

ASA International President, Douglas R. Krieser, added saying "ASA is committed to providing value worldwide. Partnering with leading organizations like API to provide regional expertise and support helps to ensure local needs are met and to achieve this global mission. We look forward to working with API to promote and expand recognition of valuation as a profession on a worldwide basis."

With a history spanning more than 75 years, ASA is a multi-discipline, non-profit, international organization of more than 5,600 professional appraisers, representing all appraisal disciplines, including: appraisal review and management, business valuation, gems and jewelry, machinery and technical specialties, personal property and real property.

The provisions of the MOU allow for:

The exploration of formal recognition of the credentials of both organizations

Collaboration on continuing professional development and education courses which can be made available to members of both organizations at similar prices

A proactive exchange of knowledge, expertise and experience in the area of valuation

American Society of Appraisers

The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

