ASA Expands Private Banking Operations Across the US and Latin America, Appoints Senior Leadership

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA, the financial institution focused on private banking and wealth management founded by Alberto Safra, today announced the expansion of its private banking operations across the United States and Latin America, marking a significant step in its international growth strategy.

As part of this expansion, the Brazil headquartered ASA has appointed Antonio Gonzales as Head of Private Banking for Latin America and Moshe Majeski as Head of Private Banking for the United States.

The initiative strengthens ASA's presence in key markets and reinforces its commitment to serving high-net-worth individuals across the Americas.

The company believes international expansion is a natural step in our company's trajectory. The entry into the U.S. and broader Latin America reinforces ASA's vision for sustainable growth, revenue diversification, and the continued development of a global platform.

Gonzales will lead the build-out of ASA's Latin America platform, overseeing dedicated teams across Mexico, Chile, Panama, Argentina, Colombia, and Florida. He brings more than two decades of experience in wealth management, most recently serving as Head of Latin America Private Banking at Citi. Prior to that, he was Head of Brazil Private Banking at JPMorgan.

"I am excited about the opportunity to combine my experience at leading U.S. banks with ASA's international expansion," said Gonzales. "ASA is a dynamic and diversified financial institution, backed by a multi-generational legacy in the financial markets."

Majeski joins ASA to establish and lead its U.S. private banking operations. A seasoned real estate and finance professional, he brings over 15 years of experience in senior roles at Meridian Capital. In his new role, he will oversee teams across major gateway cities, with a focus on building out the firm's domestic offering for high-net-worth clients.

"There is strong strategic clarity around the company's goals and the role the U.S. market will play," said Majeski. "I look forward to executing ASA's vision in the United States and serving clients across multiple sectors."

About ASA

ASA is an independent, diversified financial institution serving high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and institutional clients. Founded in 2019, the firm offers a global platform across private banking, asset management, and corporate banking, delivering tailored investment and advisory solutions.

For more information, please visit www.asa.com.

U.S. Media Contact

Eduardo Barker

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SOURCE ASA