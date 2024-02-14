ASA Issues Consumer Advisory on Smart Shopping when Traveling Abroad With Important Tips on the Do's and Don'ts of Buying Gems and Jewelry Away from Home

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA has issued an advisory for consumers on how to shop smart when buying high priced jewelry and gifts, especially when traveling abroad and on cruises.

The timing of the advice was made in advance of upcoming vacation plans and the caution to avoid falling victim to deception from jewelry stores affiliated with the travel business, and vacationers looking to be "entertained."

Central to the advice shared is the caution to:

  • Do your research before you travel, know the stores and retailers you will be visiting
  • Disregard the claimed "values" expressed by the seller – they want to sell you something after all, and they know you won't be back anytime soon! Use logic and common-sense guidelines
  • Be aware of exclusive or in-store brands
  • Read the fine print
  • Get buying terms in writing on your receipt
  • Pay for your purchase with a credit card, not a store credit
  • Key points to remember:
    • Get your guarantee in writing
    • Never sign their sales slips, you might be signing a contract.
    • Schedule a consultation with your ASA Gems and Jewelry appraiser before traveling
    • Think clearly and unemotionally, don't be pressured into the "once in a lifetime deal."
    • As one of billions of travelers these stores see a year, if you purchase the item, it is not "wholesale."

Co-authors of ASA's advisory shared their comments saying:

"As appraisers, we see many clients with items of jewelry bought while on destination vacations, including quite a few from cruise ship vacations. More often than not, the story does not have a happy ending," said Juanita Addeo, ASA, a Master Gemologist Appraiser®.

"Consumers are encouraged to seek the advice of an Accredited Jewelry Appraiser prior to shopping when traveling abroad," said Barry Block, ASA, a Master Gemologist Appraiser®.

For more information about how to find an accredited appraiser visit www.FindAnAppraiser.org.

To speak with an accredited expert in gems and jewelry appraising for an interview, contact [email protected], 410-804-1728 (text)

