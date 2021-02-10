ASA Issues Important Shop Smart Tips for Gems and Jewelry Valentine's Day Purchasers

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA announces the release of important Shop Smart Tips for gems and jewelry purchasers this coming Valentine's Day.

As the first major shopping day of the new year, purchasers are reminded to protect their gift from loss, theft or damage. A key aspect to this having their jewelry appraised by a "qualified" appraiser.

ASA's tips will help purchasers better understand who qualified appraisers are; their extensive, specialized training and credentialing; ethical obligations; experience; and continuing education/reaccreditation.

Also included is information about ASA's complimentary online search tool, https://www.FindanAppraiser.org.

ASA's Shop Smart Tips for Gems and Jewelry Valentine's Day Purchasers, may be viewed online at https://bit.ly/2YXD09U.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

