ASA Launches New Global Branding Initiative

HERNDON, Va. , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA has officially launched a new global initiative to update its corporate branding. Efforts include a change in public reference of the organization's name from the American Society of Appraisers to "ASA"; an update of its logo removing the text "American Society of Appraisers" and an introduction of an expanded pallet of new secondary corporate colors matching its newly redesigned website.

The driving factors behind the transition of the brand are: the Society's continued worldwide expansion efforts to provide countries with established and emerging valuation needs, professional valuation education, credentialing, standards and ethical expertise; and to better reflect the name by which the organization has become known and referred to by members, allied professionals, those that seek appraisal services and the general public.

ASA International President, David Crick, the first international president outside of the domestic United States to take office, spoke to the change saying, "Today, more than ever, the need for leadership in the global valuation space is critical. Rising interest rates, economic and political uncertainties, emerging asset classes and many other factors are driving the demand by consumers, and other users of appraisal services, for qualified experts. ASA will leverage its experience and success to meet this emerging need, while the new global branding initiative will help better represent the Society to a broader audience."

ASA CEO, Johnnie White, added saying, "The new initiative better reflects the Society's global mission and mirrors the success of other leading businesses' brand evolutions like Federal Express to FedEx or International Business Machines to IBM. It also compliments ASA's global strategic partner program."

The new ASA global branding initiative naming, logo and color updates are already taking place and are most notably visible on the Society's refreshed website, www.appraisers.org. Moving forward the Society will be publicly referenced as ASA with all new marketing and communication activities incorporating the updated name, logo and expanded colors. The full, legal name of the organization will still be retained and used for non-public, legal purposes only.

For more information about ASA's new global branding initiative or strategic partner program, contact ASA at [email protected] or +1 703-733-2124.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. ASA's membership is comprised of professionals from 60 countries who are supported locally by an international network of chapters/branches to include Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico and virtually by the ASA International Virtual Chapter. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

