ASA Releases 2023-2024 Election Results
05 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET
HERNDON, Va., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA releases 2023-2024 election results. Those elected will officially take office on July 1, 2023.
International Officers
International President – Garrett Schwartz, ASA
International Vice President – G. Adrian Gonzalez, Jr., ASA
International Secretary/Treasurer – William Engel, ASA
ARM Discipline Governor – four (4) year term one / (1) open seat
Jack Young, ASA, ARM
ARM Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / two (2) open seats
Richard Conti, ASA, ARM
Charles Dixon, ASA, ARM
BV Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Ronald Seigneur, ASA
BV Vice Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Arlene Ashcraft, ASA
BV Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Laurie-Leigh White, ASA, CEIV™, IA
BV Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / four (4) open seats
Jaclyn Franks, ASA
P.J. Patel, ASA
Adam Smith, ASA, IA
Jonathan Tang, ASA, IA
GJ Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Mary Reich, ASA, ARM, MGA®
GJ Vice Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Hannah Simmler, ASA
GJ Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Lauren O'Sullivan Walter, ASA
GJ Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / two (2) open seats
Tracy Lee Aros, ASA, MGA®
Barry Block, ASA, MGA®
MTS Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Jamie Allen, ASA
MTS Vice Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Timothy Roy, ASA
MTS Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
James Nutter, ASA
MTS Discipline Committee Member-at-Large – three (3) year term / three (3) open seat
Richard Ellsworth, ASA, ARM, IA
Jeffrey L. Lank, ASA
Barbara Spoor, ASA, ARM
PP Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Peter Held, ASA
PP Vice Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Danielle Rahm, ASA
PP Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Genice Lee, ASA
PP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / two (2) open seats
Lynn Magnusson, ASA
Jeremy Stone, ASA
RP Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Mike Pratt, ASA, IFA
RP Vice Chair – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Mark Evans, ASA, IFAS
RP Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term one / (1) open seat
Nena Henderson, ASA, IFA
RP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / two (2) open seats
Susanne Barkalow, ASA, IFA
David Doering, ASA, IFA
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Press Contact: Todd Paradis
[email protected]
(703) 733-2124
SOURCE ASA
